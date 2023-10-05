"One of those escalator contracts like Patrick Mahomes" - Former Super Bowl champion breaks down the structure of presumed new deal for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has all of the college football world hyped up with what he is doing in Colorado. Calls for a new contract with the Colorado Buffaloes have already begun, just five weeks into his inaugural season. But what would Coach Prime's potential new look like?

Sanders has the Buffaloes program up and running well for the first time in years, leading many to believe that he deserves a bigger deal. A former Super Bowl champion recently broke down what he thinks could be the structure of Prime's new deal.

Will Deion Sanders really sign a lifetime deal with the Buffaloes? Here is one of the ways he could get a big payday at the end of his first season in Boulder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders' potential mega deal with Colorado Buffaloes compared to Patric Mahomes

For the last few days, the talk of Deion Sanders getting a new contract with the Colorado Buffaloes has taken over the college football world. In a recent appearance on 'Undisputed' with Skip Bayless, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman put his view forward on the matter. And he thinks Coach Prime's new contract might look like the one Patrick Mahomes has with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think it would be one of those escalator contracts like Patrick Mahomes' is. You know, when somebody makes more than me I get a raise that day. Somebody got paid the highest in college football, I get raise that day. That would make sense. I don't think he's gonna be there for a lifetime," Sherman told Bayless on the show.

Patrick Mahomes has a $450 million contract with the Chiefs that will run for 10 years. And Sherman thinks Sanders might just bag himself a similar multi-year deal in the $100 million+ region. And looking at the work he has put in for the Buffaloes already, Coach Prime might just deserve to be treated like the NFL and Super Bowl MVP.

Building Colorado football program from the ground up

Deion Sanders has put a lot of work already into the Buffaloes program since he came in last year. He cut most of the players he inherited in the roster and brought in the players of his choice to build a completely new team. And that is working on the field.

USC Colorado Football: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado has already improved their record from last year and it is just the end of week 5. And they are one of the favorites to make it to a Bowl Game this season. Apart from the on-field impact, Coach Prime has had a big impact on the university and the city of Boulder too. So does he deserve a contract like Patrick Mahomes?