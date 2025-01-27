"Only to get tackled by the 20-yard line": Ryan Day hilariously roasts Will Howard at Ohio State's natty parade

Ryan Day helped the Ohio State Buckeyes emerge as the national champions for the 2024 season. After dominating through the initial rounds of the 12-team playoffs, the Buckeyes secured the natty following a 34-23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Despite QB Will Howard's contributions, Day poked fun at Howard for one of his plays in the playoffs. During Ohio State's natty parade, Day called Howard onto the stage talking about his hilarious slip-up during their Cotton Bowl showdown against the Texas Longhorns.

"On the fourth quarter of a tie game, Will Howard converted on 4th & 2, only to get tackled by the 20-yard line on his way into the end zone," Day said. "It's the only guy in the history of Cotton Bowl to get tackled himself. So, I think we deserve to hear an explanation on what the hell happened that play."

Despite Howard's slip, the Buckeyes redeemed themselves a few plays later when Quinshon Judkins scored a one-yard rushing TD to take his team over the finish line.

Ryan Day showcases his appreciation to his players following natty victory

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes closed the 2024 season on a high note. However, he claimed the credit should go to the talented players on his roster.

After clinching the CFP National Championship, the Ohio State coach appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday. Day talked about the talent on his roster and showcased his gratitude for getting the opportunity to coach them to success.

"I think the whole run that we went on throughout the playoffs was that way," Day said (TS- 0:30 onwards). "I really haven't had as much fun as coaching a team like that in a long time. It was just a bunch of guys together. There really was no class 'cause class was out and we just spent a bunch of time together and had a bunch of fun playing."

Despite winning the natty, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes still have one challenge to overcome: break Michigan's four-game winning streak in their rivalry.

With Will Howard depleting his collegiate eligibility, the responsibility now lies on the shoulders of Julian Sayin. However, they could also choose to bring in a veteran QB in the transfer portal as Howard's replacement for more experience.

