"Only a problem for softies": CFB fans all praise for Shedeur Sanders' latest comment on Deion Sanders' involvement

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was among the six Buffs players invited for the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. However, despite making an appearance during practice week, ESPN reported that the quarterback won't participate in all practices or the college postseason bowl game scheduled for Thursday.

Sanders met with NFL head coaches and GM and also participated in the media conference during practice week. The Colorado QB was questioned about his thoughts on his father's involvement in his career.

"I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem," Shedeur said. "I think as parents, each and everyone would want the best for they kids. So the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me, he had the best quarterback in the country. He's supposed to do that."

College football fans took to the comment section to praise Shedeur Sanders for his answer about his father's involvement in his life.

"It's only a problem for the softies," one fan said.

"I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest fan of Colorado but if you didn't say anything about Archie and Eli then don't say nothing about this. His father is one of the best to ever do it, he's far more qualified to have an opinion on who his son should play for than anyone in that room," another fan wrote.

Reactions to Shedeur's comments

"Well said Shedeur," this fan said.

"100 agree with him parents should be involved and want the best for them, that's love," another fan commented.

"Definitely his father's child..great answer," this fan said.

"Yes sir!! Great answer! Next question," one fan commented

Former Jets scout shares verdict on Shedeur Sanders' draft projection after Cowboys doesn't hire Coach Prime

Despite rumors that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would bring in Coach Prime as Mike McCarthy's replacement, the franchise instead promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the franchise's next head coach.

After this announcement, ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly spoke about how he believes the Cowboys did not see Shedeur Sanders as a first-round pick which is why they decided to pass up on Coach Prime.

"The fact that Jerry Jones didn't hire Deion Sanders (and the marketing bonanza that would have been) tells me that the Cowboys scoutuing department doesn't see Shedeur Sanders as a first-round value in the 2025 #NFL Draft. It was supposedly a 'package deal', but it didn't happen," Kelly wrote.

Many draft experts project Shedeur as a top-five pick and possibly the first quarterback off the board. It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft him in April.

