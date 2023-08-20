"Oof, 6-6 season on deck": Kirby Smart naming Carson Beck for the starting job lifts Georgia fans worldwide

Kirby Smart has finally confirmed Carson Beck for the role of Georgia’s starting quarterback. The confirmation came on Saturday as the Bulldogs got ready for the 2023 college football season.

Apparently, the information has been passed on to the team earlier and Smart only waited for the right moment to make the announcement. He said

“Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback. He's done the best job. We communicated that early in the week to the other quarterbacks.”

The Bulldogs' starting quarterback role became vacant after Stetson Bennett got drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL draft. It was essential for the team to pick the right player to fill Bennett's shoes, and many fans were expressing worries over Carson Beck's capability for the role.

An X user, @Tavery_12 went as far as suggesting the Bulldogs are up for a 6-6 record this season. They wrote, “Oof, 6-6 season on deck.” While most other commenters do not agree with @Tavery_12's position, the overwhelming opinion seems to be that the Dawgs can't achieve a three-peat.

Can Carson Beck lead Kirby Smart's Georgia to a three-peat?

Football is a team game, and every player on the Georgia team will have a thing or two to contribute. However, the starting quarterback has a role to play as the leader of the team. In that regard, Kirby Smart seems confident about his quarterback depth chart.

He described Carson Beck as “a very even-keeled individual.” He explained further that Beck's laid-back, unemotional, and rational approach to leadership is the distinguishing factor that led Georgia to recruit him.

Furthermore, Smart praised Beck's intelligence and his understanding of his role. More importantly, Smart points out that other players understand Beck and trust his leadership.

Although he does not have the proven experience of a starting quarterback at the FBS level, he's definitely gained the trust of his teammates.

Smart is looking to guide his team to a third consecutive national championship win after claiming the crown in 2021 and 2022.

It will be an unprecedented achievement in the annals of college football if he and the Georgia Bulldogs manage it. It's the second time in Smart's coaching career he'll be attempting such a move.

He was part of the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff that won consecutive national championships in 2011 and 2012. But that legendary team could not achieve a three-peat. Will Carson Beck help Kirby Smart achieve the impossible this season?