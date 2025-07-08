"Oregon down bad," "He's a Wolverine" - CFB fans roast Dan Lanning as 2026 6'3" DL decommits from Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been building a strong 2026 recruiting class. On the 4th of July, they secured the commitments of four-star OT Tommy Tofi, four-star safety Devin Jackson and five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho.

However, during this process, Lanning and his team also lost one prospect from the 2026 recruiting class. Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala has de-committed from the Ducks.

Moala was initially committed to the USC Trojans. However, in October, he flipped his commitment to join Lanning's team.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Oregon losing the commitment of the three-star DL.

"Oregon down bad," one fan commented.

"Oh he's a Wolverine," another fan stated.

"I don't get it, does Dan Lanning keep peeing in the water err something?" this fan said.

"What's going on in Oregon?" another fan questioned.

"Moves to Eugene. Where is he moving now? That's where he will end up. Bama probably," this fan said.

"Lanning broke out the speedeo again," one fan commented.

Viliami Moala played his junior year at Willamette High School. Along with his decision to de-commit, the three-star DL also announced his decision to transfer to play for Thompson High School during his senior year.

"First and foremost I wanna thank God for giving me the strength to make this decision," Moala said. "Second I would like to thank the University of Oregon for everything that they have done for me and my family and all of the people of Eugene!

"With that being said, I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. I would also like to announce that I am transferring from Williamette High School in Eugene to Thompson High School in Alabaster Alabama. *PLEASER RESPECT MY DECISION*"

According to On3, the Ducks are ranked the eighth-best class in the recruiting cycle of 2026.

4-star quarterback ditches Dan Lanning's team to make his way to Kentucky

Before Viliami Moala's decision, the Ducks suffered another blow this past weekend. Four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski made his commitment decision. He had Oregon, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama as the finalists in his recruitment trial.

Ponatoski ended up ditching Lanning's team to join the Kentucky Wildcats. He will also be playing basketball at the University as a dual-sport athlete.

"I'll be committing to the University of Kentucky to play baseball and football," Ponatoski said as per KSR+. "Big Blue Nation, I'm ready to work. I'm coming not to change the program, but we're going to put the program on the map."

It will be interesting to see how Dan Lanning's 2026 recruitment plays out in the coming days while also preparing for the upcoming season. Last season, they emerged as the undefeated Big Ten champions while making it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

