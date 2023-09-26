Oregon Ducks head coach, Dan Lanning, is one of the brightest people in college football. He created a dominant gameplan that was able to defeat the Colorado Buffaloes last Saturday 42-6 and wound up scoring a touchdown on six of their first seven offensive drives.

In a media press conference on Monday, Lanning discussed his coaching style during the game against Colorado and also talked about Skip Bayless' public criticism of him motivating his team.

"Did I go for it on fourth down? Yeah, I have every game this year. I've gone for it nine times. Did I go for a two point conversion? Yeah, I've done it three out of four games this year. If we play again tomorrow, I'm gonna do the same thing. I'm gonna do everything I can to win a game and everything I cannot motivate my team. That, to me, is classless what [Skip Bayless] is saying there but I'm not really worried about it." H/t On3

It is wuite well known that Oregon's Dan Lanning is a strong headed coach with a talented roster to guide. Those who were criticizing how he called the game definitely didn't know the aggressive nature he has been coaching with this season.

Has Dan Lanning put the Oregon Ducks as the favorite to win the Pac-12 Conference?

With the dominance that the Pac-12 Conference has had this season, including having four teams in the AP top 10, whatever team wins the championship should make the College Football Playoff.

However, it still is a difficult road to get to that point with the incredible programs littered across the Conference of Champions.

The USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies are currently ranked higher than Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, while the Utah Utes are also just one spot below in the Week 5 AP Poll. Hence, this could become a bloodbath as the season rolls on.

It is difficult to declare a favorite right now as it is so early on in the season and a lot of action is still left to go down. However, the overall team play by Oregon seems to put them with at least a competitive advantage over the conference opponents.

Not every program is as loaded with talent on both sides of the field so they should be one of the top programs expected to win the Pac-12 Conference Championship this season.