Oregon football recruiting tracker: Every commit, offer & visit (2025–2027)

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the strongest teams in college football over the last few seasons. Their move from the Pac-12 conference to the Big Ten was very successful, with the program winning the conference on their first attempt in 2024.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning will want this success to stay, and so he will need to continually build strong classes to help replenish the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks 2026 football recruiting overview

As of May 10, the 2026 recruitment class for the Oregon Ducks has seven players, with 247Sports ranking this class as the 22nd best in college football.

This class is led by four-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball. On the defensive side of the ball, four-star rated defensive lineman Tony Cumberland leads the way.

The Ducks have sent out 283 offers to potential players. Some of the players who could end up committing to Dan Lanning's program include quarterback Ryder Lyons and offensive tackles Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho.

Top Commits

Kendre Harrison (Tight End)

Kendre Harrison is a unique multi-sport athlete who is at the top of his game in both football and basketball. The Ducks have gained someone who could be a generational talent in the future and is a perfect addition to a team that wants to win national championships.

Tradarian Ball (Running Back)

Tradarian Ball is a talented running back and is regarded as the third-best in the class of 2026. During the 2023 season, Ball ran for 1000 yards and used his skills as a sprinter to help him on the football field.

Tony Cumberland (Defensive Tackle)

Tony Cumberland is seen as the best player from the state of Oregon and will not have to travel far, having played high school football in Eugene. Before committing to the Ducks, the defensive lineman had interest from Arizona State and Ole Miss.

Notable Offers

Ryder Lyons (Quarterback)

Ryder Lyons is a five-star-rated quarterback who is generally seen as the best available QB for teams. The Ducks have not been able to develop their quarterback for many years, usually relying on top quarterbacks transferring. With Lyons, they could invest in a long-term project that may bring a lot of success to the team.

Jackson Cantwell (Offensive Tackle)

Jackson Cantwell is the third-best player in the class of 2026 and the best offensive tackle in the country. Obtaining his services should be a priority for any team. However, it is going to be a tight battle, as there is interest from Miami and Ohio State to secure his commitment.

Immanuel Iheanacho (Offensive Tackle)

Some would say that the Ducks' potential recruitment of Immanuel Iheanacho is a safety pick if they do not get Cantwell. Ihenancho is just as good as Cantwell, and the 6-foot-6, 345-pound player is likely to be a threat to any defense on the field. He is expected to choose between Oregon and LSU.

Oregon 2027 recruiting class

The Ducks have made no official signings for their 2027 recruitment class. However, expect players to slowly start declaring their intentions to play for Oregon in the coming months.

