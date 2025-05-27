Oregon handed fresh blow days after Dan Lanning jumped in pool with 5-star commit

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks got a reality check just weeks after jumping in the pool after landing a five-star commit.

Earlier in the month, Lanning got a verbal agreement from five-star pass rusher Richard Wesley. After he committed, he and Lanning jumped in a pool to celebrate, which went viral.

Yet, not even a month from that incident, Wesley has lined up four more official visits, despite verbally agreeing to Oregon.

Although Wesley does have official visits lined up, that doesn't mean he will commit there. For now, he is still committed to Oregon.

But, it is no doubt worrying that Wesley is going on visits to other powerful schools like Texas, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, which could entice him to leave Oregon.

Wesley is ranked as the 14th-best player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. In 2024, Wesley recorded 44 tackles (16 TFL), nine sacks, eight quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Richard Wesley says he loved Oregon

Richard Wesley has already visited Oregon and will be going back there in June.

After he verbally committed to the Ducks, he heaped praise on the campus and the football program.

“They preach Dan Lanning and his background and the same with Tosh Lupoi. They let me know the Oregon track record and I have seen that,” Wesley said, via to A to Z Sports. "Since the jump, Oregon has been showing me love. I talk to coaches almost every day, they text me all the time and they were begging me for the prom pictures Saturday night.

"I love the feeling there and I love everything there. Watching the spring game, I got to watch the work they are putting in. They talk about the work a lot, so it was great to see it translate onto the field. My time up there was great again,” Wesley added.

Although Wesley enjoyed his time in Oregon, it appears he's still open to seeing what else is out there, as he has other visits lined up.

But, for now, with Wesley locked in, Oregon ranks 18th in the recruiting class of 2026, which includes landing two five stars.

