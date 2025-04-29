Oregon players who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft ft. Traeshon Holden

Oregon saw 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL draft, the fourth most among all schools. This is a sign of the growth of the program under the leadership of coach Dan Lanning.

However, 10 other eligible players did not hear their names called in Green Bay. But they have since gone on to sign deals as undrafted free agents.

Here’s a look at the complete list of Oregon players who went undrafted.

Oregon’s undrafted players in the 2025 NFL draft

#1, Brandon Johnson, S

Brandon Johnson transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season. The safety spent his first three seasons at Duke. He appeared in 14 games for the Ducks last season. He's signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#2, Dontae Manning, CB

Dontae Manning played five years of college football at Oregon. The cornerback started his career in Eugene in 2020 and made regular appearances from his second season. He's inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

#3, Nikko Reed, CB

Defensive back Nikko Reed made 49 appearances for the Ducks during his four-year tenure, starting with nine as a true freshman. He's agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

#4, Tysheem Johnson, S

Johnson played the last two seasons of his college football career at Oregon. The safety started out at Ole Miss in 2021 before transferring to Eugene in 2023. He's signed a contract with the Chicago Bears.

#5, Patrick Herbert, TE

Patrick Herbert started his college football journey at Oregon in 2019. However, he had to sit out the next two seasons due to injuries, returning to action in 2022. He’s signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#6, Traeshon Holden, WR

Traeshon Holden started his college football career at Alabama in 2020 and played three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He transferred to Oregon in 2023 to play his final two seasons. He's now with the Dallas Cowboys.

#7, Jabbar Muhammad, CB

Jabbar Muhammad played three years at Oklahoma State and a year at Washington before arriving at Oregon in 2024 to play his final season of eligibility. He has agreed to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#8, Marcus Harper II, OL

Marcus Harper II was a member of Oregon's class of 2021 and he started playing for the team as a true freshman. He went on to play four seasons in Eugene. He's been invited to the Indianapolis Colts rookie mini-camp.

#9, Kam Alexander, CB

Kam Alexander played only a season at Oregon after transferring from UTSA. He's set to join the Seattle Seahawks rookie mini-camp.

#10, Nishad Strother, OL

Nishad Strother played only two years of his six-year college football career at Oregon. He started his journey at East Carolina before moving to Eugene in 2023. He's received an invitation to the Baltimore Ravens rookie mini-camp.

