Oregon QB Dante Moore expresses thoughts about the latest in-helmet communication rule ahead of 2024 CFB season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore knows that the future is here, and he’s embracing it with both hands. The future of college football will comprise in-helmet communication, a game-changing rule that could redefine the sport.

Approved in the spring, this new regulation allows one player on offense and one on defense to communicate directly with their coaches through an earpiece. For quarterbacks like Moore, this means more efficient play-calling and smoother execution on the field.

“It feels like you’re in a movie,” Moore said, reflecting on the surreal experience of hearing Coach Will Stein's voice directly in his helmet. "As a kid you’ve always watched documentaries of some NFL quarterbacks in the huddle, taking control of the huddle, hearing the play call."

The sophomore quarterback outlined green dot technology as a tool that improves play-calling, protection and play checks. This should eliminate frantic glances to the sidelines for signals, allowing the Oregon quarterback to calmly manage the huddle.

As the Oregon Ducks deepen their preparations, Moore and his teammates are adjusting to this new system. While it might take some time, the potential benefits are clear: quicker decisions and better on-field communication.

Oregon Ducks OC Will Stein looking forward to in-helmet technology

Oregon’s offensive coordinator is all in on the new in-helmet communication technology. Will Stein relishes the opportunity to have real-time input on every play, giving him control over the offense like never before.

Adapting to this system hasn’t been without its challenges, though. Stein is learning to strike the right balance between providing crucial information and avoiding overload.

"You don’t want to talk too much because it can just become white noise for the QB," Stein said.

Stein focuses on delivering concise, actionable insights that help his QBs make the right decisions under pressure.

With Bo Nix now in the NFL, Stein is learning the preferences of his new quarterbacks, like Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore.

“I think there’s a fine line because you’ve got to find what the quarterback likes. Does he want a lot of communication or not a lot? It just depends on the guy, but it’s been really smooth this fall camp,” Stein added.

While fans might not see a drastic change in how Oregon’s offense looks on the field, the impact of the green dot technology is undeniable.

