Oregon's Dan Lanning makes massive announcement on spring game

With some schools canceling their spring games, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has cleared up the air on his program's plans for spring football. Lanning confirmed his team will be holding its traditional game.

Lanning told The Oregonian on Thursday that as long as he is the head football coach at Oregon, we can expect the spring game to continue.

"I think it's the best way for us to get better. ... For me, it's the right way to cap off the spring. As long as I'm here, we'll be doing spring games," Dan Lanning told James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Lanning’s answer is a stark contrast to that of some other football programs. Texas and Ohio State have scrapped their traditional games and will hold other events instead. Southern Cal and Nebraska have also canceled the event.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said the spring game has served as a showcase for other programs to lure players away from the Cornhuskers. Meanwhile, Texas and Ohio State are canceling their games because of the long seasons, trying to keep players fresh and avoid the wear and tear of the traditional event.

Dan Lanning vowed not to cancel Oregon's spring game.- Source: Imagn

Oregon is coming off a bittersweet 2024 season. The Ducks went undefeated in the regular season and beat Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, they lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Lanning lands visit from 5-star prospect

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been active in the recruiting cycle, and this week they will be getting a visit from coveted Spring Valley, California, athlete Brandon Arrington.

The five-star athlete on the 247Sports composite score is considered the top athlete in the Class of 2026. Arrington could play wide receiver or defensive back in college and is one of the fastest prospects in the nation.

He has also mentioned he would like to play both ways like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter did. He is also considering competing in track and field.

Arrington is scheduled to visit Oregon on Jun. 20, according to On3. Besides Oregon, the track star has also booked trips to Penn State, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC and Georgia. While there is no clear frontrunner at this point, Oregon and USC may have a geographical advantage as schools located on the West Coast.

Oregon has landed nine commitments from the Class of 2026 and has the third-ranked class, but it's still early.

