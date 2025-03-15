Oregon's Dillon Gabriel shares glimpses of offseason workouts before 2025 NFL draft

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a great final season campaign with the Oregon Ducks last season. He helped them emerge as the undefeated Big Ten champions and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. However, their historic campaign ended following a Rose Bowl CFP quarterfinal loss to Ohio State.

After the 13-1 campaign with Dan Lanning's team, Gabriel exhausted his collegiate eligibility and declared for the 2025 NFL draft. On Saturday, he shared a post on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his offseason preparations for the draft.

In the video shared on Instagram, Dillon Gabriel highlighted his workout schedule throughout the day. After a quick cold dip, the QB had a healthy breakfast before heading to the field for his practice session. He engaged in several workouts and exercises before heading to the gym for some weight training.

Check out the Oregon quarterback's video on Instagram below:

Coming out of Mililani High School, Gabriel initially began his collegiate journey with the UCF Knights in 2019. As a freshman, he was named the backup to Brandon Wimbush but was promoted to starting quarterback in the first game of the season. Gabriel led them to a 10-3 campaign and a Gasparilla Bowl victory while tallying 3,653 yards and 29 TDs passing.

Gabriel spent three seasons with the Knights before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. He spent two seasons with them while recording a total of 6,828 yards and 55 TDs passing.

The quarterback then decided to join the Ducks for his final year of eligibility last season and was honored as a First-Team All-American for his contributions on the field. He also finished third in the Heisman voting behind winner Travis Hunter and runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Dillon Gabriel's NFL Scouting Combine performance

The Oregon quarterback was one of the prospects invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Gabriel put up a decent performance at Lucas Oil Stadium, shaking up his draft stocks a bit.

The 2024 Big Ten Most Valuable Player of the Year completed 50% of his passes during the drills. He had several incomplete attempts, especially while throwing deep balls on the left side out routes.

Gabriel did not run the 40-yard dash and received a prospect grade of 6.10. He is projected to be a backup in his debut campaign in the NFL but is expected to develop into a future starter.

Experts project Dillon Gabriel to be a late Day 2 to early Day 3 pick in April. It will be interesting to see which quarterback-needy franchise decides to draft the Oregon quarterback.

