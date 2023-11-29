Oregon State appoints Trent Bray as new HC just days after Jonathan Smith's departure

Trent Bray has been a part of the Oregon State coaching staff for almost six years now. Bray initially joined the Beavers as a linebackers coach in 2018 after the program hired Jonathan Smith as their new head coach. But he began to make a name for himself after being promoted to defensive coordinator of the team in 2021.

But recently, Jonathan Smith left his position with Oregon State to join the Michigan State Spartans as their new head coach when the regular season ended. After a thorough search and consideration, the Beavers have decided to announce Trent Bray as their 32nd head coach to fill the void left by Smith's departure.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes, who went on to talk about how Trent Bray has always been a part of the Oregon State family first as a player and then as a part of the coaching staff and is the right pick to lead the program to success:

"I'm excited to be able to announce Trent as our next head coach. After interviewing several qualified candidates, we realized our top choice, Trent, has always been a mainstay at the Valley Football Center and Reser Stadium. He's been a part of Beaver Nation for a long time and love for this place is real.

"The connection and trust he has built with our student athletes is unmatched. His energy and determination as head coach will be a catalyst for continued program success", Barnes said.

Bray also shared his thoughts on being hired as the next head coach of the program and said that he was grateful for the opportunity that he has been provided with:

"I'd like to thank Scott Barnes and President Jayathi Murthy for this opportunity. I've been a part of Oregon State for a long time, as a coach and a student-athlete, and know how special Beaver Nation is. I'm excited to lead an outstanding group of men our fans can be proud of."

Oregon State's 2023 record with Trent Bray as the defensive coordinator

The Beavers finished the regular season fourth in the Pac-12 rankings with an 8-4 overall campaign and will now be gearing up for their bowl game. And with Trent Bray as their defensive coordinator for this season, the Beavers had an excellent and stout defense. They allowed only 340 yards and 21.3 points per game which ranks among the top Pac-12 teams.

The Beavers are also second in the conference in terms of total sacks (36) and third in terms of tackle for loss (72) and interceptions (12). They are also ranked 15th nationally in terms of yards per game on the ground (104 yards).