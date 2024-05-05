Oregon State & Washington state reportedly closing on Pac 2 football TV deal in hopes of reviving Pac-12

Oregon State and Washington State have found a breakthrough in their mission to rebuild the Pac-12. Following the implosion of the conference last summer, the two remaining schools vowed to revamp the conference within the two-year NCAA grace period.

According to college football insider John Canzano, agreements are being finalized on a media deal between the schools and Fox and The CW for the 2024 season. These television contracts will encompass the home games of both teams for the season, totaling 13 games.

The CW will manage The lion's share of the “Pac-2” schools' home schedules, totaling 10 out of the 13 games. Meanwhile, Fox will oversee the remaining three games.

Both schools' road games will be aired on the respective networks of the home teams. As the two schools fill the remainder of their schedules with Mountain West teams, their game broadcasts will be handled by either CBS or Fox networks.

The new media deal to create a roadmap for the Pac-12 rebuild

The media deal being finalized with The CW and Fox is expected to be a roadmap for rebuilding the Pac-12. The conference imploded because it failed to secure a lucrative media deal, and the new one will help evaluate its media value.

A great demand for both teams’ games in the 2024 college football season will be a big boost for the conference en route to rebuilding. This will help build a strong relationship between the two networks and aid in generating the interest of others.

The deal is expected to be extended through the 2025 college football season if things go as planned between the two universities and the television networks.

Pac-12 expansion process likely to kickoff after the 2024 season

The conclusion of the 2024 college football season is expected to be followed by the commencement of the Pac-12 expansion process. The conference has until 2026 to meet the membership requirement or the NCAA takes necessary action regarding its eligibility.

The strategy of the league's expansion is unknown, but it is believed that the league will explore two options. The first is to add a couple of teams from Power Five, while the second is to form a merger with the MWC under the Pac-12 brand.

Let's see what the conference under the leadership of Teresa Gould opts for when the expansion process begins in the next college football offseason.