Oregon WR Dakorien Moore shares an adorable moment with his "#1biggestfan" after delivering a debut vs. Montana State

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 31, 2025 17:43 GMT
NCAA Football: Montana State at Oregon - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Montana State at Oregon - Source: Imagn

Dakorien Moore made his debut for the Oregon Ducks in their game against Montana State on Saturday. The Ducks won over their FCS opponents 59-13 in the season opener.

After the game, Moore shared a picture on his Instagram account with his "#1biggestfan." The fan in question is his girlfriend, Juvie, who was at the game to support him.

Juvie and the Ducks fans saw the freshman record three receptions for 26 yards. He also recorded 17 rushing yards.

But while his touches were limited, Moore impressed many with his skills, jumping over a Montana State defender during one play. He was seen pancake blocking another defender in the endzone to allow fellow Duck Gary Bryant Jr. to find the endzone and extend Oregon's lead.

With his debut, Moore introduced himself to college football. In the coming weeks, he will slowly become a key part of Dan Lanning's offense.

Oregon Ducks players and coach react to Dakorien Moore's block

One of the main takeaways from Dakorien Moore's performance against Montana State was his pancake block, as discussed above. After the game, Gary Bryant Jr. spoke about Moore's block:

"Seeing him block somebody into the ground on a touchdown run is amazing. And we preach that, like, man, let’s be physical on the perimeter.”
Dan Lanning also shared his thoughts on the block, revealing an error that Moore made on the play. The coach said:

“I'm really proud of that play. He was blocking the wrong guy; but he's blocking his butt off. That's what's exciting: we can make full-speed mistakes and then we can make them full-speed and do an unbelievable job for our team, that's huge."
Despite blocking the wrong player, Moore did what was needed to allow Bryant to find the endzone. Next week, Oregon faces Oklahoma State.

