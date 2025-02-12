"Osu trying to be like Michigan": Fans divided over NFL coach getting linked to Ohio State after Jim Knowles' transition

After winning the national championship a few weeks ago, things have not gone completely to plan for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They have lost many staff members who led them to the championship, and now Ryan Day has to spend the first part of the off-season trying to find their replacements.

Rumors suggest the Buckeyes will hire former NFL coach Matt Patricia as their new defensive coordinator.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to this rumor on X, formerly Twitter. Some were not happy to hear about Patrica's potential hiring.

Expand Tweet

"Osu trying to be like Michigan." another fan tweeted.

"I'm a big NO on hiring this guy! He was terrible as Lions' head coach," a fan said tweeted.

Some, who appear to be fans of the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes' rivals, were happy.

Expand Tweet

"Like it," a fan tweeted.

Some brought up his history in the NFL as a potential reason against the hire.

"Let’s hire the most unlikable guy who can’t get a job on staff for any nfl team in 4 years. Who has a serious allegation would be a terrible hire," a fan tweeted.

"He didnt do much for the Lions as HC," another fan tweeted.

"Trust me, as a patriots fan, this would be a disaster," a fan tweeted.

Some predicted what could happen to the Buckeyes if they hired Patrica.

"And if they hire him Ohio State will lose the next 10 to Michigan." This fan said

"Four in a row soon to be 5." Another fan said

Matt Patrica Coaching Career

Matt Patrica is known for his role as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick. During this time, Patrica played a key role in the many Super Bowls and conference championships the Pats won.

After this, Patrica had a shot at becoming the head coach of an NFL program. He managed the Detroit Lions for three seasons (2018-2020) but led them to a losing record and was subsequently fired.

After that, he was a defensive assistant for the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. His influence led to the Eagles' defense once described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as "showing no improvement." He was let go from this role.

However, if the rumors are true, Ryan Day has taken a chance on Patrica, giving him another opportunity to prove himself as a good coordinator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place