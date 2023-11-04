OU vs. OSU Bedlam football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

In the world of college football, rivalries hold a special place. Among them, the Bedlam series between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University stands out as a historic and intense matchup.

As the 118th edition of Bedlam approaches, football enthusiasts can't help but reflect on the rich history, head-to-head stats, and what the future holds for this iconic rivalry.

OU vs. OSU football history

The Bedlam series, as it is affectionately known, has been a part of college football for well over a century. The OU vs OSU rivalry began in 1904, and since its inception, they have faced each other annually since 1910.

This remarkable streak of 113 consecutive games makes Bedlam one of the second-longest uninterrupted series in college football, tying with Wake Forest vs. NC State and trailing only Minnesota vs. Wisconsin.

OU vs. OSU: head-to-head

The historical records reveal a significant dominance by the University of Oklahoma in this fierce rivalry. OU boasts an overwhelming 91-19-7 record against OSU, translating to an impressive winning percentage of .808 in the Bedlam series.

Even when playing away in Stillwater, OU maintains a remarkable .806 winning percentage, with a record of 41-8-5. The Sooners have been particularly dominant since 2003, winning seven of the last eight meetings and 17 of the previous 20.

Mike Gundy's tenure as head coach of OSU has seen the Cowboys struggle against their in-state rivals, with OU holding a 15-3 advantage.

How many times has OSU beaten OU?

Considering the lopsided historical record, OSU has faced an uphill battle in the Bedlam series. Despite their best efforts, they have only secured victory on 19 occasions out of 117 games. This stark imbalance underscores the supremacy of OU in this storied rivalry.

Who is favored to win OU vs. OSU?

As the 118th edition of Bedlam approaches, the stakes are higher than ever. With a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12 Conference, including OU and OSU, this matchup could have far-reaching implications on the race to the Big 12 Championship game.

The winner of this game might find themselves in the driver's seat for the conference championship. Despite Oklahoma's recent performance and the momentum OSU carries into the game, Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed the Sooners as a 5.5-point favorite.

This seemingly reflects their historical dominance and the belief in their ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.

As Bedlam unfolds, it's not just about the game itself but a celebration of the rich history, the intense passion, and the undeniable impact this rivalry has had on college football.