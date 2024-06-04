"Our fearless leader" "All 3 deserve": Alabama fans react to Nick Saban, Mark Ingram and Chris Samuels’ 2025 HoF ballot news

Alabama Crimson Tide fans are excited that Nick Saban, Mark Ingram and Chris Samuels are all part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. The ballot was revealed this week and Saban was on it in his first chance to do so, which wasn't a surprise.

Following the three Alabama members being on the ballot, Crimson Tide fans think all three should get inducted.

"All three deserve to be in!" a fan wrote.

"Easiest decision EVER!" a fan wrote.

"Congratulations our fearless leader," another fan wrote.

Alabama fans know Saban will be inducted, but they think all three should get in.

"RTR!! And Samuels was a beast. I truly believe Bama beats Michigan in the Orange Bowl if he's in the game," a fan wrote.

"Mark Ingram should have done been there. Hell all 3 Should've," a fan added.

The revelation of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class is likely to be made in January.

Nick Saban's HoF ballot appearance comes on the heels of his retirement

Nick Saban retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in January after his team lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. At age 72, he said in a statement he was walking away for a couple of reasons as he contemplated retirement for over a year.

"Simply put, Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said, via ESPN. "He is the consummate coach, mentor and leader, and his impact is felt far beyond the football field ... While his time as our coach may have come to an end, his legacy will live on forever. What an honor it has been for us to have a front-row seat to one of the best to ever do it."

Saban finished his legendary career with seven national titles, as he won six at Alabama and one at LSU. He finished his career with a record of 292-71-1 all-time and went 201-29 with the Crimson Tide.