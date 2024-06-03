The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been released, with Nick Saban highlighting the class. Saban is on the ballot in his first year of eligibility as he retired as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide following the team's Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Saban is considered to be the greatest coach of all time, as he won seven national championships. Along with Saban, fellow coach Urban Meyer is also on the ballot. Meyer won three national titles, two at Florida and one at Ohio State, during his coaching career.

As for players, Pitt defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Alabama running back Mark Ingram, Cal wide receiver/return specialist DeSean Jackson, Cal offensive lineman Alex Mack and Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o are apart of the 2025 college football Hall of Fame class.

The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class is expected to be made in January.

2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

On the 2025 college football Hall of Fame ballot, there are 77 FBS players and nine coaches on the ballot.

FBS Players

Flozell Adams, Michigan State, OT

Michigan State, OT Erick Anderson, Michigan, LB

Michigan, LB Montee Ball, Wisconsin, RB

Wisconsin, RB Kenjon Barner, Oregon, RB

Oregon, RB Aaron Beasley, West Virginia, DB

West Virginia, DB Bernard Berrian, Fresno State, WR

Fresno State, WR Jeff Bregel, USC, G

USC, G Alex Brown, Florida, DL

Florida, DL Rocky Calmus, Oklahoma, LB

Oklahoma, LB Gregg Carr, Auburn, LB

Auburn, LB Mark Carrier, USC, DB

USC, DB Ki-Jana Carter, Penn State, RB

Penn State, RB Russell Carter, SMU, DB

SMU, DB Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh, QB

Pittsburgh, QB Dallas Clark, Iowa, TE

Iowa, TE Brad Culpepper, Florida, DT

Florida, DT George Cumby, Oklahoma, DB

Oklahoma, DB Kenneth Davis, TCU, RB

TCU, RB Jarett Dillard, Rice, WR

Rice, WR Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh, DT

Pittsburgh, DT Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL), QB

Miami (FL), QB D.J. Dozier, Penn State, RB

Penn State, RB Vaughn Dunbar, Indiana, RB

Indiana, RB Greg Eslinger, Minnesota, C

Minnesota, C Alan Faneca, LSU, G

LSU, G Levar Fisher, North Carolina State, LB

North Carolina State, LB Willie Gault, Tennessee, WR

Tennessee, WR Gaston Green, UCLA, RB

UCLA, RB Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech, RB

Texas Tech, RB Kevin Hardy, Illinois, LB

Illinois, LB Graham Harrell, Texas Tech, QB

Texas Tech, QB Marvin Harrison, Syracuse, WR

Syracuse, WR Garrison Hearst, Georgia, RB

Georgia, RB John Henderson, Tennessee, DT

Tennessee, DT Josh Heupel, Oklahoma, QB

Oklahoma, QB Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh, RB

Pittsburgh, RB Chris Hudson, Colorado, DB

Colorado, DB Michael Huff, Texas, DB

Texas, DB Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB

Alabama, RB DeSean Jackson, California, WR

California, WR Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State, K

Florida State, K Ed King, Auburn, G

Auburn, G Olin Kreutz, Washington, C

Washington, C James Laurinaitis, Ohio State, LB

Ohio State, LB Ryan Leaf, Washington State, QB

Washington State, QB John Lee, UCLA, K

UCLA, K Todd Lyght, Notre Dame, DB

Notre Dame, DB Marshawn Lynch, California, RB

California, RB Alex Mack, California, OL

California, OL Wayne Martin, Arkansas, DT

Arkansas, DT Terrence Metcalf, Mississippi, OL

Mississippi, OL Herman Moore, Virginia, WR

Virginia, WR Kellen Moore, Boise State, QB

Boise State, QB Dan Neil, Texas, LB

Texas, LB Terence Newman, Kansas State, DB

Kansas State, DB Haloti Ngata, Oregon, DT

Oregon, DT Ken Norton Jr., UCLA, LB

UCLA, LB Michael Oher, Mississippi, OL

Mississippi, OL Jim Pyne, Virginia Tech, C

Virginia Tech, C Antwaan Randle El, Indiana, QB

Indiana, QB Simeon Rice, Illinois, LB

Illinois, LB Chris Samuels, Alabama, OT

Alabama, OT Larry Seivers, Tennessee, WR

Tennessee, WR Richard Seymour, Georgia, DT

Georgia, DT Steve Slaton, West Virginia, RB

West Virginia, RB Darrin Smith, Miami (FL), LB

Miami (FL), LB Justin Smith, Missouri, DL

Missouri, DL Takeo Spikes, Auburn, LB

Auburn, LB Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue, WR

Purdue, WR Sean Taylor, Miami (FL), DB

Miami (FL), DB Manti Te’o, Notre Dame, LB

Notre Dame, LB Dennis Thurman, USC, DB

USC, DB Michael Vick, Virginia Tech, QB

Virginia Tech, QB Peter Warrick, Florida State, WR

Florida State, WR Eric Weddle, Utah, DB

Utah, DB Ryan Yarborough, Wyoming, WR

Wyoming, WR Luis Zendejas, Arizona State, K

Coaches

The seven coaches on the ballot are as follows:

Larry Blakeney, Troy

Troy Jim Carlen , West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina

, West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina Pete Cawthon Sr., Austin College, Texas Tech

Austin College, Texas Tech Larry Coker, Miami, UTSA

Miami, UTSA Ralph Friedgen, Maryland

Maryland Urban Meyer, Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State Darryl Rogers, Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State

Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State Nick Saban , Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama

, Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama Tommy Tuberville, Mississippi, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati