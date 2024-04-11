Deion Sanders is preparing his Colorado Buffaloes for the upcoming college football season. Apart from rigorous practices, he is also working with the players on the mental side of the game. For that, he shared the ‘different faces of love’ with them to let them know where they stand with him and the team.

Sanders didn't have a great debut season in Boulder with the Buffaloes finishing dead last in the Pac-12 conference in 2023. With the next season being in the Big 12, the challenge in front of the head coach is certainly bigger. As the spring practice goes on in full steam, Coach Prime gathered his squad to give them a lesson on going to the next level.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders had to say about the kind of love he has for his players, in an Instagram video shared by the Buffs.

“I just want you to know, our love is not based on what you do on the field or what you bring to us. Our love is just based on you getting to the next level. We truly love you,” he was seen telling the squad in the video.

He told his players that when he criticizes them and tries to take them to the next level, that is his way of loving them. According to him, if he stops that, that would mean that he is done. He also asked all of them to understand all the different faces of love. Love, he said, comes in a multiplicity of ways.

Deion Sanders makes the entire Colorado squad pay for leaving the locker rooms dirty

Deion Sanders’ coaching goes beyond what happens on the football field. On numerous occasions, he has tried to teach the squad some discipline. Recently, he made the entire Colorado team pay for leaving the locker room dirty while stressing that he knows who did it.

“We’re a team. So all of us are going to pay for that. It's our house. Why would you leave the crib, if somebody was raised like that and your parents let you get down like that, I’m not one of those parents,” he said in a viral video on X.

Sanders has made wholesale changes to his team after a dismal 4-8 season. He would want the Buffaloes to at least feature in the postseason next term if not more. It remains to be seen if the squad can achieve that in a new and more difficult conference.

