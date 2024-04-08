WATCH: Deion Sanders teaches discipline by demanding entire squad to pay for leaving Colorado locker room dirty

Deion Sanders is not just a head coach but a disciplinarian for his players. Time and again, he has emphasized how much he values discipline in his team. According to a video doing rounds on social media, he punished the whole Colorado Buffaloes team for leaving the locker room dirty.

The video was shared by an X user going by the name Shannon Sharpes Burner, which showed Coach Prime showing the players the video of the dirty locker room. While he said that he knew whose lockers made the message, he fined the whole team to foster team spirit. Maybe this would be the last time that the Buffaloes locker room was seen dirty.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders said to the team while making them pay for leaving the locker room dirty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So we know whose lockers those were, correct? But we’re a team. So all of us are going to pay for that. It's our house. Why would you leave the crib, if somebody was raised like that and your parents let you get down like that, I’m not one of those parents. So we’re gonna take care of that at the practice today,” he could be heard saying to the team.

Expand Tweet

He also said that while he wanted to take care of that before practice, he didn't want to hinder the practice so it would be taken care of after it. He also threatened to kick the players who didn't participate in punishment off the team. He asked the team to tell him if he was being unfair, but the players all seemed to take the punishment on their chins.

When Deion Sanders warned his team after learning the facility toilets were dirty

It isn't the first time that Deion Sanders has given the Colorado team a lesson in cleanliness. Back in February, he schooled the squad over manners after finding some players were leaving toilet paper on toilet seats. He asked the squad to respect the support staff and never repeat that mistake.

“If we catch one piece of toilet paper on the seat and not flushed, everybody gonna come back to the complex and we going to run,” Coach Prime told the team, according to a video shared by ‘Well Off Media.’

So, Deion Sanders’ coaching extends beyond the realm of just football. He aims to make the players responsible for their everyday actions. Not pointing out the exact culprits might also be a way to save them from further embarrassment in front of the rest of the team.

Poll : Do you agree with Deion Sanders' stance? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion