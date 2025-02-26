Outgoing Georgia star Mykel Williams sheds light on playing through injury in 2024

Mykel Williams is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman had a great season with the Georgia Bulldogs and has drawn interest from many scouts across the league.

What makes his play in 2024 more impressive is that Williams said on Wednesday that he was operating at just 60 percent last season as he dealt with an ankle injury. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Williams told reporters he aggravated his ankle in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2. Williams took a few weeks off and is planning to work out at his pro day at Georgia.

Williams recorded 21 tackles (15 solo) and five sacks in 2024. Four of those sacks came across two games against Texas. The junior also forced two fumbles and a pass defense. Williams reaggravated his ankle injury during Georgia's College Football Playoff quarterfinal defeat to Notre Dame.

It will be interesting to see how, if at all, the news affects Williams' draft stock, as he's projected by many to go within the first 10 picks.

Likely landing spots for Mykel Williams in 2025 NFL draft

Mykel Williams was considered a potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft when last season kicked off. However, his injury issues hampered that status but weren't enough to get him out of the conversation of being a top 10 selection. So, the New Orleans Saints at the No. 9 spot could be a great place for Williams to be selected.

With former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore now coming to New Orleans to lead the Saints, he comes from a Philadelphia culture that made a habit of drafting Georgia defensive players. The Eagles have heavily drafted Bulldogs in the last two drafts, selecting names such as Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Georgia has produced some tremendous defensive talent that has gone on to see a great amount of success at the next level. Williams could become one of those names who go on to represent the Bulldogs in a big way in the NFL. Whatever franchise decides to take a chance on Williams will be getting one of the most promising prospects in the entire draft class.

The 2025 NFL draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26.

