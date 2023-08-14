Pac-12 AAC merger becomes a real possibility as CFB insider derives a smart plan for the conference to survive

No conference has been impacted by conference realignment more than the Pac-12, which appears to be on the verge of a complete collapse. Eight of the conference's 12 schools have already announced that they will leave ahead of the 2024 season due to the Pac-12's inability to land a long-term media rights deal.

College football analyst Jim Williams recently revealed that merging with the American Athletic Conference could appease the remaining four schools, tweeting:

"A PAC-American merger could be set where Stanford plays a pool of Cal, OSU, WSU, SMU, RICE, TULANE, USF, Navy, and Temple each year with the rest of the conference rotating on a yearly basis. frankly it would a schedule that fits their profile. Like the big 12 helped make texas happy the American can make Stanford /pac happy! Welcome to college sports 2023 and beyond!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Jim Williams' tweet here.

Williams previously revealed that the Stanford Cardinal could call the shots regarding the conference's expansion, tweeting:

"Stanford will call the shots on who is part of any new version of the pac - SMU, RICE, Tulane, USF, MEMPHIS, San Diego State, Colorado State, Air Force plus others will get consideration. but it will be aau, and big cities will be the focus."

Check out Jim Williams' tweet here.

Although Pac-12 officials are hoping that a larger role in decision-making could entice the Cardinals to stick around, it remains unclear if they will do so. Stanford, along with the California Bears, have reportedly been in contact with the ACC. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the conference recently took a vote on their addition. He tweeted:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet here.

Can the Pac-12 survive following latest departures?

The Pac-12 has been hit hard by conference realignment and could be on the verge of losing its Power Five status. The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies will join the Big Ten. Furthermore, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will join the Big 12.

While there are only four schools remaining, that number is unlikely to stay the same. The conference has been looking at expansion opportunities, while the remaining schools have been considering leaving. If the conference wants to remain intact, it will need to expand sooner rather than later.