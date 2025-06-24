Pac-12 media rights deal update: Teresa Gould reaches terms with network giant after major conference realignment 

The Pac-12 has been trying to rebuild its conference, and they have just landed a media rights deal.
The Pac-12 was decimated in the college football realignment, and the conference was left with two schools. Yet, commissioner Terea Gould has added new programs and now landed a media rights deal with CBS, according to Sportcal.
The deal begins in 2026 and runs through the 2030-31 seasons. The deal will broadcast three Pac-12 college football games and men’s basketball games, as well as the championship games from each sport.
The games will air on CBS Sports Network as well as the Paramount+ streaming service. The deal is an add-on to the original deal that the Pac-12 and CBS agreed to broadcast the football games this upcoming season.
The deal is reportedly worth between $56 million and $80 million, or between $7 million and $10 million per school per year, according to the outlet.
The Pac-12 has added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Gonzaga to join Oregon State and Washington State.
Pac-12 commissioner was confident in media rights deal
Despite the Pac-12 being decimated over the past couple of years, the conference was able to stay alive.
Once Gould and the conference were able to add schools, she was confident a media rights deal would soon follow.
"I think for us, based on our objectives for our media rights partnerships – one of which is to reach a diverse audience,” Gould said on Next Up with Adam Breneman, via On3. “You hear that all the time from our coaches. We have a diverse fan base, and we need to be on platforms that reach all of our stakeholders. And I think in order to do that, we’re going to have to have multiple media rights partners.
“I don’t see us being in a situation where we walk away with just one partner in order to accomplish all of the things we’re looking to accomplish, including reach, marketing and brand support. All of the things that we’re trying to achieve.”
For now, the media rights deal is with CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ as the Pac-12 looks to regain its status as a Power 5 conference.
