Pac-12 MWC merger resurfaces as AAC becomes the front runner to acquire all 4 remaining schools: Reports

It appears that the only viable path for the four remaining teams in the Pac-12 to maintain their unity lies in the potential merger with another conference. Two distinct scenarios are being discussed: either a merger with the Mountain West Conference or becoming absorbed by the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

College football insider Jim Williams tweeted a report about what is happening in terms of the remaining Pac-12 teams.

"On the Pac-4 front nothing has changed. ACC despite ND's urging -not enough votes to add Cal & Stanford. The American will take all four, the Mountain wants a merger or partnership. Meanwhile, rebuilding the PAC or going it alone for Stanford remains on the table."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In either unfolding scenario, the prospect of a Pac-12 merger looms large as the next feasible step. The Pac-12, often referred to as the Conference of Champions, is grappling with substantial changes over the past year, necessitating a strategic response.

Is a Pac-12 merger with the Mountain West or AAC more feasible?

For the quartet of remaining teams - Oregon State, California, Washington State, and Stanford - coalescing via a Pac-12 merger is imperative for their continued cohesion. With the Pac-12's struggles to maintain its prominence, the need for an infusion of talent or aligning with another conference becomes apparent.

The American would be an interesting fit as at least UAB Blazers coach Trent Dilfer feels like they are a Power Five conference already. The interesting thing would be for them to merge but the travel situation could be a little difficult. However, college football and college basketball are the money makers and should be the main focus in conference realignment.

The Mountain West feels like more of a realistic option as the proximity to one another and the fact the Pac-12 would be the leader in this. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff would have the influx of teams like the San Diego State Aztecs and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to create a new-look conference with a large media rights deal.

The American Conference feels like they are more likely to join with a conference on the opposite coast of the United States than a Pac-12 merger. The Mountain West would be a better fit for both conferences and this should be how the Pac-12 attempts to rebuild.

The Pac-12 media deal was a disaster as we learn more but they are going to need to figure out their worth and go forward from here.