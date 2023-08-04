Pac-12's inability to match the $7 Billion B1G media deal sends 3 schools calling for Board of Regents meeting as Big Ten expansion seems inevitable

The Pac-12 has struggled to land a long-term media rights deal, putting the future of the conference in jeopardy. Three schools have already announced their plans to leave in 2024. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten, while the Colorado Buffaloes will join the Big 12.

There could be much more movement on the horizon in the coming days, however, after the remaining schools finally received a media rights proposal. The Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies will all hold Board of Regents meetings on Thursday night to discuss their options going forward.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports shared the news, tweeting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What domino falls next in conference realignment? ▪️ Arizona + Arizona State Board of Regents scheduled for 9 p.m. ET tonight ▪️ Washington set for 12 a.m. ET special meeting ▪️ Big Ten narrowing focus on Oregon, Washington"

Check out Pete Nakos' tweet below:

Pete Nakos @Pete_Nakos96



Arizona + Arizona State Board of Regents scheduled for 9 p.m. ET tonight

Washington set for 12 a.m. ET special meeting

Big Ten narrowing focus on Oregon, Washington



on3.com/os/news/confer… pic.twitter.com/fBSppg7pbw What domino falls next in conference realignment?Arizona + Arizona State Board of Regents scheduled for 9 p.m. ET tonightWashington set for 12 a.m. ET special meetingBig Ten narrowing focus on Oregon, Washington

While the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes have not set up a Board of Regents meeting just yet, both are expected to be a part of the next wave of departures from the Pac-12. There could be a vote as soon as Friday, according to Devils Digest, which covers Arizona State for Rivals and tweeted:

"Barring unforeseen circumstances, here's what we expect: Big 12 meets today to make sure all members are in agreement to add ASU, UA, and Utah. Tonight [Arizona Board Of Regents] emeets with ASU and UA, seemingly rubber-stamping their move to Big 12. Friday, a public Big 12 vote to add the three"

Check out the tweet from Devils Digest below:

DevilsDigest.com @DevilsDigest Barring unforeseen circumstances, here's what we expect:



Big 12 meets today to make sure all members are in agreement to add ASU, UA, and Utah



Tonight ABOR meets with ASU and UA, seemingly rubber-stamping their move to Big 12



Friday, a public Big 12 vote to add the three

What was offered to the Pac-12 in media rights negotiations?

The Pac-12 remains the only Power Five conference without a long-term media rights deal. While they received an offer from Apple TV, it does not appear to be appeasing and will expire at the end of the week, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Apple's primary media rights deal w/Pac-12 expires at end of week, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Proposal is in "low $20 million" figure per school/annually, but can fluctuate/increase based on membership size & subscription incentives, sources said"

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet below:

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Apple's primary media rights deal w/Pac-12 expires at end of week, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Proposal is in "low $20 million" figure per school/annually, but can fluctuate/increase based on membership size & subscription incentives, sources said

Pete Thamel appeared on SportsCenter earlier in the week to discuss the deal, stating:

"With the Apple deal, they would align themselves with a prominent streaming partner and the money, although initially may be below where the Big 12 is expected to start in their deal in 2025, $31.7 million, there's potential through subscriptions via Apple TV to go past that Big 12 number. We're still in the hypothetical stage, a lot of conversation."

Check out Pete Thamel's full comments on Tuesday's Pac-12 meeting below:

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing "The [Apple] deal is a primary streaming deal...the money, although initially may be below where the Big 12 is expected to start...there's potential through subscriptions via Apple TV to go past that Big 12 number." - Pete Thamel pic.twitter.com/tCby263NNK