Pac-2 blocks $60,000,000 for 10 Pac-12 schools as 15% revenue distribution fails unanimous approval after conference realignment

The ongoing drama within the Pac-12 for the control of the conference entered a new phase last week.

It came after Oregon State and Washington State prevented the ten members leaving the league in 2024 from getting their annual revenue distribution for the academic year.

Last week, the conference commissioner George Kliavkoff informed the 12 member schools that the conference was ready to distribute 15 percent of its annual revenue to the schools. That's around $61 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which earns each school $5 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Beavers and the Cougars described their decision as the right one and indicated that any alternative action would not be in the best interest of the conference's future. The two schools voiced their opinion on the issue in a joint statement to the Hotline:

“As the only two remaining members, OSU and WSU are the only schools committed to the best interest of the Pac-12. That means taking responsible steps to protect the assets of the Conference and plan for the future.”

“No member acting in the Pac-12’s best interest would allow departing schools to drain the Conference’s assets on their way out the door, while they refuse to pay their fair share of the liabilities.”

The 10 departing members have accused the remaining two of misusing their position, as permitted by a court order, and asserted that such actions were causing harm to their athletes. They contended that the move has no bearing on the future of the conference.

Further legal battle looms in the Pac-12

Having recently concluded a legal battle that saw Oregon State and Washington State secure victory over 10 others, there’s a looming threat of antitrust lawsuits against the NCAA and the two remaining members of the Pac-12 as the schools aim to regain control of the conference.

The victory secured in a Washington court in November gave Oregon State and Washington State the control of the conference. The ruling issued by a Whitman County judge determined that the two universities are the exclusive members of the league's governing board.

The court decision granted them control over the distribution of revenues and assets within the context of the ongoing dispute and excluded the 10 departing members from having a say. Without a doubt, they will seek to challenge the ruling after the latest decision of the ‘Pac-2.’

Following an appeal, the Washington Supreme Court intervened by issuing a stay on the ruling two weeks later. However, they maintained a temporary restraining order, initially issued in September, which prevents the Pac-12 board from making decisions without the unanimous consent of all 12 schools.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season