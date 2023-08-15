Pac-4 AAC merger on the cards as Oliver Luck meets AAC presidents to discuss future possibilities: Reports

News is circulating about a potential Pac-4 AAC merger in the works, with college football insider MHver3 sharing intriguing details on Twitter.

"Hearing 4-Pac and [Oliver] Luck will be meeting with [American Conference Commissioner Mike] Aresco and some of the AAC presidents today to discuss various merger options. Hearing GK [George Kliavkoff] will not be present and may be done with his current job."

This development has sparked curiosity about the future trajectory of both the Pac-4 and AAC. The possibility of a merger raises pertinent questions regarding the viability and benefits for both conferences.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is a Pac-4 AAC merger the best thing for both conferences?

While a Pac-4 AAC merger could be fun to think about, the potential challenges are undeniable. Chief among them are the logistical complexities associated with extensive cross-country travel, particularly for Olympic sports.

Additionally, the American Conference has already demonstrated its ambition for Power Five status without external collaboration. However, aligning with the Conference of Champions could potentially bring the strategic insights of George Kliavkoff and Oliver Luck into the equation.

The only issue would be the dilution of the conferences as it has been clear that conference expansion is going more national than local. With the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Big Ten all expanding out of their respective proximities, a Pac-4 AAC merger would be the lesser of all four conferences on a national level.

What should be the future of the remaining Pac-12 teams then?

In contemplating the future of the remaining Pac-12 teams, namely Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State, and California, a merger with the Mountain West Conference (MWC) seems to hold potential. The geographical proximity of the two conferences offers a strategic advantage for establishing a foothold in the western region of the United States.

It has been clear that the Pac-12 has been looking at teams in the Mountain West for a while now. One team in particular is the San Diego State Aztecs so this would be a great pairing. For the American Conference, they can take the mantle from the Pac-12 MWC merger and be in a battle for the fifth spot in the Power Five.