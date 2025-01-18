Pacman Jones drops hints on Shedeur Sanders' future while dismissing Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys rumors

It's an uncertain time for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. In addition to losing their two best players, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL draft, rumors have surfaced that head coach Deion Sanders could be on the move this offseason.

Sanders just finished his second season as Colorado's head coach and his fourth collegiate season overall, spending two seasons at HBCU Jackson State before landing in Boulder. These rumors don't link Sanders to another college program, though.

Rumblings of a potential deal between Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys began to creep to the surface following a conversation between the Buffaloes' head coach and Cowboys owner and general manager, Jerry Jones. Despite confirmed talks between Sanders and Jones, former All-Pro cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones, a close friend of Deion's, isn't buying the Cowboys chatter.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, Jones dismissed Deion Sanders as a candidate in Dallas on "The Pat McAfee Show," rattling off an NFC rival's offensive coordinator as the lead candidate for the Cowboys' head coaching vacancy. In doing so, he also suggested that Sheduer Sanders was going to Las Vegas:

"Deion is not leaving Colorado," Jones declared. "Unless he was able to coach both his sons, which I don't think that's possible because sources say Ben Johnson is gonna be the Raiders coach. ... I'm talking about real good sources.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders' sons, Sheduer and Shilo, are both slated to be picked in the 2025 NFL draft in April.

Pacman Jones predicts two NFL coach fits as reasoning for Deion Sanders' return

During his discussion with Pat McAfee, Jones predicted one candidate for the Cowboys, along with a candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones told McAfee Dallas was likely to land former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to fill the head coach spot. Moore currently serves as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, leading one of the best offensive attacks in the NFL this season.

"The next Dallas Cowboys coach is going to be Kellen Moore," Jones predicted on the show.

He also picked Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the best fit for the Raiders' coaching vacancy.

Moore and Johnson are two of the most sought-after candidates in this year's NFL coaching carousel. If Moore lands in Dallas, Deion Sanders is even more unlikely to coach in the NFL next season. The Cowboys are the only NFL team to discuss a head coaching job with Sanders thus far, but the Buffaloes' head coach has plenty of potential awaiting him in Colorado.

The Buffaloes have brought in one of the best transfer classes in the country and landed two quarterbacks, Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter, who will compete for the opportunity to succeed Shedeur Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.