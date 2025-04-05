  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and more as only stars to win Nancy Lieberman multiple times

Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and more as only stars to win Nancy Lieberman multiple times

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Apr 05, 2025 18:37 GMT
Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and more as only stars to win Nancy Lieberman multiple times - Image source: Image via Imagn
Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and more as only stars to win Nancy Lieberman multiple times - Image source: Image via Imagn

UConn guard Paige Bueckers has won the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award, recognizing the nation’s top collegiate point guard for the second time in her career. Bueckers joins an elite group of multiple-time winners, including Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

Ad

The announcement was made on Saturday via the March Madness social media accounts.

“The 2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, @paigebueckers1,” the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bueckers first earned the honor in 2021 as a freshman. Ionescu won the award three times while at Oregon between 2018 and 2020.

Clark secured the award three times (2022-2024). Bird also won the award three times from 2000 to 2002.

This season, Bueckers has led UConn to the NCAA Tournament finals against South Carolina, averaging 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 53.9%. The senior will aim to close out her final season with a championship title.

Ad

Paige Bueckers talks about the national championship game

Paige Bueckers is set to play her final college game as UConn faces South Carolina in Sunday's NCAA championship. The Huskies guard has led the program back to the title game and is ready to step up on the biggest stage.

Bueckers confirmed to Rebecca Lobo on March 28 that she will declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft. She is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

Ad

On Friday, Bueckers expressed her thoughts ahead of the national championship.

“We prayed, we prepared and we hoped to be playing on the last day of the season,” Bueckers said. “We got that opportunity, so we don't want to take it for granted.”
youtube-cover
Ad

Bueckers was impressive throughout the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Sarah Strong putting up 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Final Four clash against No. 1 UCLA. Bueckers contributed 16 points and five rebounds, while her teammate Azzi Fudd added 19 points.

The Gamecocks, on the other end, secured a spot in the championship game with a 74-57 win over Texas on Friday.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी