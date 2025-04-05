Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and more as only stars to win Nancy Lieberman multiple times

UConn guard Paige Bueckers has won the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award, recognizing the nation’s top collegiate point guard for the second time in her career. Bueckers joins an elite group of multiple-time winners, including Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

Ad

The announcement was made on Saturday via the March Madness social media accounts.

“The 2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, @paigebueckers1,” the caption read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bueckers first earned the honor in 2021 as a freshman. Ionescu won the award three times while at Oregon between 2018 and 2020.

Clark secured the award three times (2022-2024). Bird also won the award three times from 2000 to 2002.

This season, Bueckers has led UConn to the NCAA Tournament finals against South Carolina, averaging 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 53.9%. The senior will aim to close out her final season with a championship title.

Ad

Paige Bueckers talks about the national championship game

Paige Bueckers is set to play her final college game as UConn faces South Carolina in Sunday's NCAA championship. The Huskies guard has led the program back to the title game and is ready to step up on the biggest stage.

Bueckers confirmed to Rebecca Lobo on March 28 that she will declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft. She is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

Ad

On Friday, Bueckers expressed her thoughts ahead of the national championship.

“We prayed, we prepared and we hoped to be playing on the last day of the season,” Bueckers said. “We got that opportunity, so we don't want to take it for granted.”

Ad

Bueckers was impressive throughout the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Sarah Strong putting up 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Final Four clash against No. 1 UCLA. Bueckers contributed 16 points and five rebounds, while her teammate Azzi Fudd added 19 points.

The Gamecocks, on the other end, secured a spot in the championship game with a 74-57 win over Texas on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More