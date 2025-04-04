Panthers' NFL Draft target refuses to fall in Michael Jordan or LeBron James trap by giving a diplomatic answer

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after a stellar season for the Bulldogs. The versatile Walker, who can also fit in as an edge rusher, has been projected as a top-10 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft with the Carolina Panthers selecting him No. 8 overall on draft night.

Ad

During Thursday's "Up & Adams" show, Walker was diplomatic in his answer about the Michael Jordan versus LeBron James greatest of all time debate.

"I had this conversation a couple of days ago at dinner," Walker said. "We were debating about Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Which, both are incredible athletes. Incredible basketball players. But, you gotta look into the statistics of some things.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There was a point that Jordan was the all-time leading everything in his realm. But, you have to look at the other side of the ball that, LeBron is a dominant player and lead to this day and is the current leader, still active in the NBA in all these roles."

The draft hopeful revealed why he wouldn't be pinned down on a definitive answer about the debate.

Ad

"So, I'm not gonna put out any statement today," Walker said. "I'm still a 21-year-old guy but I have seen LeBron. It would have been different if I would have watched Jordan growing up. But like I was saying, I'm not gonna put any statement out because I don't want any attacks. I don't want any like, 'What did you say?' I don't want any hate."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Panthers coach praises draft hopeful's intangibles

During his Georgia Bulldogs career, Jalon Walker distinguished himself with 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 43 games played for coach Kirby Smart's team before he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

During Thursday's "Up & Adams" show, Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales spoke glowingly about Walker and his "intangibles" that make him such an attractive prospect.

"Just ask him about how he impacts his teammates," Canales said. "Every single Georgia Bulldog we talk to, they talk about Jalon Walker. They talk about the accountability, the way that he pulls the whole group together, the way that he plays with his hair on fire and communicates and all those things. And so, I think there's just intangibles about the guy that are really special."

Jalon Walker was named a first-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC member due to his form with the Bulldogs. He also won the Butkus Award, which is given to the top linebacker in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.