Pat McAfee creates buzz with split jersey worn by Brady Quinn's sister in 2006 Fiesta Bowl ahead of Ohio State-Notre Dame game in Week 4

Pat McAfee has provided his viewers with some history today. One of the more iconic memories of the 2005 Fiesta Bowl between the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish was a picture of Brady Quinn's sister, Laura, wearing a split jersey for both teams.

The reason she was donning this unique look was to support her brother for the Fighting Irish and her boyfriend/future husband Buckeye AJ Hawk.

AJ Hawk is a regular contributor for The Pat McAfee Show and was able to find the jersey she wore almost 20 years ago. McAfee wore it on Thursday during his show in preparation for Saturday's clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Hawk was able to have the last laugh during the game against Quinn as he finished with a pair of sacks and shared the Fiesta Bowl MVP Award in the 34-20 victory.

Pat McAfee is part of the College GameDay crew and they are currently in South Bend, Indiana for this clash of top 10 teams. The sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of the biggest games on the college football schedule this season.

This is only the eighth-ever meeting between these two historic programs and the Buckeyes hold a 5-2 all-time record against the Fighting Irish. They played against one another last season, and Ohio State walked out with a 21-10 home win to extend their winning streak to five games against Notre Dame.

However, the game is going to be a little different as the weather looks bad with rain in the forecast for kickoff. A lot of the offense for both teams is in the passing game as Kyle McCord and Sam Hartman are both excellent quarterbacks.

However, Notre Dame has a better running game and defense that is equipped to play well in these types of conditions while Ohio State has star wide receivers to make plays in the passing game such as Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka.

Expect the matchup to be a lot more competitive than last year's, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish walking out with a victory at home to improve to 5-0 and continue climbing up the AP Poll.