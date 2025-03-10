Pat McAfee makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders’ move to Browns after vet NFL journalist clears the air around him

Former NFL player and now sports analyst Pat McAfee thinks Shedeur Sanders is a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns.

Browns insider and reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns really like Sanders and McAfee believes the fit is perfect. McAfee thinks Sanders could be a Day 1 starter and can fit well into that market.

“Mary Kay Cabot, who’s very close to the Cleveland Browns organization says, ‘They like him. They’re big fans of Shedeur.’ So, maybe it is Shedeur Sanders getting drafted to the Cleveland Browns at two if he’s still available,” McAfee said on Mar. 7. (7:53)

“He’d be going to a team in Cleveland that has maybe been counted out for a while, and see what he can do. [Shedeur] has been there done that twice now with Jackson State and with Colorado. Maybe he’s the perfect guy to be a Cleveland Brown.”

McAfee says Sanders spending extra time in college and getting more snaps will also help him in the NFL. He believes having Deion Sanders as his dad and understanding how the pro game works will also benefit him as he knows what work needs to be done to be successful.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with Colorado.

Insider claims Cleveland Browns love Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft or perhaps even fall out of the first round as his draft stock is very much up in the air.

However, Cabot says the Browns love Sanders and don't find him arrogant as many others have claimed. They also believe he has the tools to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.

"The Browns first met with Sanders one-on-one at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and came away impressed," Cabot wrote, via cleveland.com.

"They didn't find him to be arrogant or brash, but confident and engaging. They liked all of the good things his Hall of Fame dad poured into him but appreciated that he's his own man. He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they're looking for in a quarterback."

The Browns have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and could use it to select Sanders as their franchise quarterback.

