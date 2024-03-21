Kadyn Proctor was the offensive lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide. But when Kalen DeBoer became the head coach of the team after Nick Saban's retirement, Proctor entered the transfer portal to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It was then reported that the Iowa native, who has not played any games with the Hawkeyes, would likely return to Tuscaloosa. This news spread like wildfire, with many fans making memes out of the situation.

Pat McAfee and his co-hosts also became part of the discourse on his show, 'The Pat McAfee Show.' Ty Schmit, one of the show's panelists, gave his two cents about the unusual situation.

"I mean, this is one of those things where like, it's hard to really care that much because he's a young kid, you know...I don't think you should be able to just be like, 'Okay, actually, I'm gonna go back to Bama now,' like, that seems like it's kind of bullshit."

Schmit then continued, saying that Kadyn Proctor never suited up to play for Iowa, but he might be more comfortable with Alabama as he's spent a year there.

"Who knows what's going on in his personal life? Like, if he wants to go back to Alabama, then so be it."

When Kady Proctor moved to Iowa, he said that he was happy to be home, and it was Iowa that he ultimately wanted to be.

"It's the first place I thought when I entered the transfer portal. So I had my mind made up when I entered the transfer portal."

What does Kadyn Proctor's move mean for Iowa?

Kadyn Proctor, a five-star recruit, is predicted to be a first-round pick. This means his return to Alabama is a loss to the Hawkeyes and a significant gain for the Tide. Proctor was going to be Iowa's left tackle. Additionally, the second concern was that Proctor left Iowa before spring football practice.

His decision can start a discussion about collective bargaining and contractual obligations.

"I do think this is one of those things with the transfer portal that they need to tighten up. Like, I don't think you should be able to transfer back," said Schmit on The Pat McAfee Show.

As per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Kadyn Proctor received payment through The Swarm Collective and promoted a car dealership on social media.

When he was with the Crimson Tide, he experienced struggles as the team's starting left tackle. But his performance went on an upward trajectory and was expected to take a second-year leap in 2024.