"College GameDay" host Pat McAfee had high praise for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the Longhorns Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal game against the No. 2 Washington Huskies. The No. 3 Longhorns compiled a 12-1 record in the regular season and emerged as the Big 12 champions by defeating Oklahoma State 49-21.

This was enough for the CFP selection committee to include them in this year's playoffs. Pat McAfee has come forward to talk about Quinn Ewers' exponential talent and what he will bring to the table in the semifinals.

In a recent clip McAfee posted on X (formerly Twitter), he praised Ewers for his growth and his performance for Texas this season. The ESPN host then highlighted some of Ewers' best plays on the field against their opponents.

"Quinn Ewers is a DAWG... It feels like his moxie and confidence is at an ALL TIME high," Pat McAfee wrote.

Ever since transferring from Ohio State last season, Ewers has gone on to solidify himself as the key starting signal-caller under coach Steve Sarkisian. The 20-year-old has compiled 3,161 passing yards and 21 touchdowns for the team and will now look forward to improving those numbers in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington.

In the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State, Ewers recorded a career-high 452 passing yards and four touchdowns, his best performance in a single game during his collegiate career. This earned him the MVP title for the championship game.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the better quarterback in the showdown between Ewers and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Quinn Ewers is still unsure if he'll declare for the 2024 NFL draft

Ewers will be eligible to declare for the NFL draft next year. However, he is still unsure if he will return for his senior year with Texas or transition to a professional career. When questioned about his future plans, the quarterback said:

"Just trying to win a national championship right now."

This means that Ewers knows focus and determination are needed to emerge as national champion and will be a motivation for the Longhorns on the field. Can Ewers lead the team to win their first national championship since 2005?

