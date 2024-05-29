Patrick Mahomes’ half-brother Graham Walker transfers to Rice as the WR eyes an NFL future

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lesser-known relative in football: Graham Walker, his half-brother. The all-American wide receiver has transferred from Brown University to Rice University.

Walker spent his last three years putting up good numbers at Brown University. Last year, he had 54 receptions for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

The year before that, he made 28 catches with 292 receiving yards and scored three times, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

With nearly 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, Walker's decision to transfer to Rice University marks a pivotal step in his football career.

Walker is the third son of Patrick Mahomes Sr. He studied philosophy at Brown University, balancing academics with his commitment to football. As he set his sights on the NFL, his father expressed confidence in his dedication.

"He has to do his part, he has to work hard," Mahomes Sr. told FOX4’s Carey Wickersham. "He's got a big year coming up, so hopefully he's able to go out and do the things he needs to do to fulfill a dream that he's dreamt about for a long time."

Walker highlighted the appeal of Rice University.

"Seeing the track record of guys going to the NFL and the guys that the coaching staff has developed just provides more and more reason to join such a great program," Walker told Matthew Bartlett.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aim for a historic three-peat as Brady highlights the challenge

Two decades after Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won back-to-back Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs achieved the same feat in 2023. Now, Patrick Mahomes & Co. are going for a three-peat, which has never happened in the history of the NFL.

On FS1’s show with Colin Cowherd, Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said it would be challenging for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"To win a Super Bowl is extremely challenging, as we know," Brady said. "The margin for error was razor thin and that's the way it's going to be this year for them as well."

Brady elaborated on the competitive nature of the NFL:

"All these teams in the NFL are very competitive. They're all well-coached. The margin of error is razor-thin."

He praised the Chiefs' back-to-back titles as "nearly impossible" and highlighted the daunting nature of a three-peat:

"To win three in a row, there's a reason why no one's done it. It's hard to win one in a row. To put three of those together in back-to-back-to-back seasons ... it's a big challenge."

The Chiefs have the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl, behind only the San Francisco 49ers, according to FanDuel.