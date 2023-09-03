Deion Sanders knows how to be a terrific athlete, but what's added to his list is his terrific coaching skills. The Colorado Buffaloes' incredible win over TCU has set towns abuzz.

Meanwhile, TCU has suffered a shocking loss and faces a clear departure from the magical 2022 form. The praises are pouring in and out, but the most notable one came from the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is awestruck by the Sanders-style overhaul of the Buffaloes program. The 2x NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion reacted to the victory, saying,

“Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already!”

Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Matchup Highlights

The Buffaloes emerged as headline makers in the matchup between Colorado Buffaloes and TCU. The Buffaloes pulled off a stunning upset at 45-42 against the 16th-ranked TCU team. The unexpected victory was the standout story of Week 1.

The victory was fueled by Deion's son Shedeur, who set a school record with 510 passing yards. Travis Hunter, the former top recruit displayed his exceptional skills on both sides of the ball. Following the win, Deion Sanders posed a question to the reporters,

“Do you believe now?”

Yeah, we believe Coach Prime has overhauled the Buffaloes' skills and fate. The Colorado Buffaloes are now looking ahead to their next game. It is a home matchup against former Big 12 rival Nebraska, as they achieve a 2-0 record.

Deion Sanders' Impactful Entrance as Buffaloes' Coach

Colorado came off a dismal 1-11 season and appointed Deion Sanders as their head coach expecting a miracle. Sanders achieved the remarkable feat on Sept. 2 enabling Colorado to end a daunting streak of 24 consecutive losses as underdogs.

Sanders, a former MLB and NFL star made his arrival in January 2023 making it a pivotal moment for Colorado. Sanders achieved two consecutive SWAC Championships with Jackson State. This was a remarkable feat since JSU made a mark despite any prior coaching experience on Sanders' list.

Sanders' charisma and skills are well recognized earning him the 'Prime Time' title. He has a 5-year contract worth $29.5 million. His bonus-laden performance-based deal is soon to yield fruits as Colorado Buffaloes achieves its most impressive win since 2002.