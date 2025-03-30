Patriots insider makes his stance clear on if Stefon Diggs' $69M deal affects Travis Hunter's possible move to NE

Travis Hunter could make sense for the New England Patriots, even with Mike Vrabel's addition of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver. The two-way Colorado star won the Biletnikoff Award as the best wideout in college football last season, and if he's around when the Patriots select at No. 4 overall, they might not think twice about scooping him up.

Patriots beat reporter Taylor Kyles joined NESN's "Foxboro Rush" on Friday to give his thoughts on whether or not Diggs' signing has any effect on how New England views Travis Hunter. The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal, according to ESPN.

"I don't think Stefon Diggs really affects their plans," Kyles said. "I think he's just a safety blanket and he gives them one more guy that they could say, 'If we went into battle tomorrow.' You're probably looking at Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, and Stefon Diggs as your starters, but I still think they need another young impact player."

Kyles added that he doesn't know what the new regime thinks of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but he thinks those two will still get opportunities. Hunter, he feels, is a can't-miss talent that the Patriots would be unwise to pass on.

"I think that Travis Hunter should be a lock if he's there for the Patriots because he's a truly special talent that could make Drake Maye better," Kyles said. "He makes Christian Gonzalez better on defense. Really rare prospect."

Kyles believes Hunter will wind up as a long-term coverman, but would fill in as a receiver for New England now. He said the Patriots would have a "potentially generational, Hall of Fame tandem" with Hunter and Gonzalez.

Where could Travis Hunter end up in the 2025 NFL Draft?

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had Travis Hunter landing with New England in his latest mock draft.

"The Patriots have been active in free agency, including signing Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane," Kiper wrote. "But as you can see there, the big-name additions have come on defense. All that spending and still no WR1.

"While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness and instincts. Despite playing both ways, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. I just really like the fit in the Patriots' offense with quarterback Drake Maye."

With how Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Colorado passer Shedeur Sanders have been regarded lately, it seems Hunter could have to wait until the No. 4 overall pick. Where he winds up in the order will be something to watch for next month in Green Bay.

