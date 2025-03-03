Paul Finebaum believes Brent Venables needs to "pretty quickly" improve Oklahoma

With two losing seasons in three years as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, the pressure could be building up for Brent Venables. SEC Networks analyst Paul Finebaum believes he doesn’t have much time to get the program back on track.

On Friday, the host of “The Paul Finebaum Show” spoke about Brent Venables' situation in Norman after a disappointing 2024 season.

"If he can't turn this thing around pretty quickly, I don't think he's going to have much hope," Paul Finebaum said. "He needs a big season because he's had two bad seasons out of three. I wouldn't press my luck with another one."

After opening the season 4-0, Oklahoma faded during the conference schedule, winning only a couple of games in their first season in the SEC. After finishing the regular season 6-6, the Sooners also lost to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Paul Finebaum also pointed out that the team’s over/under for wins this year is at 6.5. It doesn’t help that the Sooners face one of the toughest schedules in the nation with trips to Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, home dates against Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri and the traditional Red River Rivalry game versus Texas.

John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason. - Source: Imagn

This is not the first time Brent Venables has faced a similar situation. After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-7 record, the Sooners bounced back to go 10-3 a season later but crept back into mediocrity a year later.

Brent Venables and the Sooners are betting on new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer. Both are coming over from Washington State and will look to revive an offense that ranked 126th in the nation in 2024.

Paul Finebaum believes not only Brent Venables' squad will struggle with their schedule

Oklahoma is not the only SEC team that Paul Finebaum believes will struggle in 2025. Surprisingly, the college football analyst picked a team that some other insiders believe will battle for a spot in the CFP: the Florida Gators.

The SEC Network analyst said that he expects the Gators to play well, but the schedule could doom any high hopes.

"I think the question is how good. (DJ) Lagway is exceptional. The schedule is exceptionally difficult. I think ultimately that's the problem," Paul Finebaum said.

The Gators travel to Miami, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss on the road and play host to Texas and Tennessee, while facing Georgia in their annual date at Jacksonville.

Just like Oklahoma, Florida will have to step up against a very tough schedule if they look to improve on last season’s win total.

