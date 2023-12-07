"Paul Finebaum is a caricature of a caricature of himself" - Desmond Howard throws shade at SEC super fan for alleged Michigan hate

ESPN's Desmond Howard recently hit shade back at fellow media personality Paul Finebaum for his "repeated" criticism of the Michigan Wolverines.

Last Saturday, the University of Michigan's football team, the Wolverines, convincingly defeated Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, earning them their third conference title.

This victory not only secured their spot as the top team in the College Football Playoff, but it also set the stage for a much-awaited matchup. This will be between Michigan and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This led to veteran sports personality Desmond Howard calling out his ESPN colleague, Paul Finebaum, for his allegedly overtly negative stance on the Wolverines. In an appearance on 'The Rich Eisen Show' on Tuesday, Howard criticized SEC super fan Finebaum for his anti-Wolverines remarks.

“Paul Finebaum is a caricature of a caricature of Paul Finebaum,” Desmond Howard told Rich Eisen.

Finebaum had previously said that if Michigan won the national championship, their title would be "tainted," and he would refuse to acknowledge the team's victory.

Adding to his criticism of Finebaum, Howard said on 'The Rich Eisen Show':

“That’s what he [Finebaum] is right now. You can’t take anything he says seriously. You just can’t. It’s like they march him out there, they pull the string in his back, and he just starts spewing negative things about Michigan," Howard added. “When a person does that repeatedly and you just know his shtick, you can’t take him seriously.”

Desmond Howard's crystal ball magic came true

That’s true! Desmond Howard has found himself in the spotlight yet again for a positive reason. During August, Howard made his annual preseason prediction for the playoff teams, and his selections were nearly spot on.

Expand Tweet

Howard predicted that Michigan, Alabama, Florida State and Texas would make up the final four teams in the postseason. Although he received plenty of criticism for his choices, three out of the four teams that Howard named actually made it to the College Football Playoff.

The only team that Howard missed was Florida State, and football people know the full circle.

As the season comes to a close, Michigan and Alabama will face off in a CFP semifinal matchup on January 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be broadcasted on ESPN.