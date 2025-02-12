Paul Finebaum claims Ryan Grubb's appointment paints "positive" picture of Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer didn't navigate his first season at Alabama quite how he had hoped. A 9-4 record for most programs is a successful season, but in Tuscaloosa, where Nick Saban set sky-high expectations, that mark doesn't cut it. DeBoer knows that his seat will heat up if he doesn't make steps in the right direction next fall.

With that in mind, DeBoer brought on a familiar face in new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The two had coached together at a few different stops, including most recently at Washington two seasons ago. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum believes the hire shows that Kalen DeBoer is capable.

"The other thing I really detected last week, and maybe it was because I spent a little time in Alabama, was the enthusiasm for Ryan Grubb," Finebaum said Monday on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." "Now, I'll defer to you guys because I know you're swimming in a little big more but I felt like Kalen DeBoer has had this tendency of having good news, bad news.

"And the bad news that ended the season, I think he was able to turn a little bit heading into spring with the arrival — another arrival I should say, of Ryan Grubb."

Texas and Georgia are the big boys on the SEC playground as of now. The move was necessary, Finebaum contends.

"The negatives, of course, are, you know, where is this program?" Finebaum said. "And it's not so much about Alabama. It's about so many schools around it."

How will Ryan Grubb help Kalen DeBoer at Alabama?

Grubb was Kalen DeBoer's offensive coordinator when the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2024. Grubb spent this past season designing the Seattle Seahawks' offense.

"Ryan Grubb has been someone that I have trusted for a long time and adding him to our staff only improves the quality of coaches we have here at Alabama," DeBoer said in a press release announcing Grubb's hire last Thursday. "He is one of the brightest offensive minds in the country, and I can't wait to see what he brings to our organization moving forward."

Grubb shared his thoughts of joining DeBoer and the Crimson Tide in that same statement.

"I'm thankful to get an opportunity to work with Coach DeBoer once again and to be a part of an offensive staff that I am very familiar with," Grubb said. "I am confident that our staff will be able to put the team in the best position to win each time out. I know and trust that this group of coaches and players will work tirelessly to meet the standard that has been set here at Alabama, and I can't wait to get on the field with them."

