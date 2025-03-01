  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Paul Finebaum delivers reality check to Kentucky coach Mark Stoops ahead of next season

Paul Finebaum delivers reality check to Kentucky coach Mark Stoops ahead of next season

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Mar 01, 2025 18:59 GMT
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&M (image credit: IMAGN)

Paul Finebaum has given a reality check to Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Stoops. On Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the host shared his thoughts.

Ad
"Stoops' last two years have been pretty weak," Finebaum said. "Everyone appreciates what he's done, but at some point, you can't just keep relying on what you used to do."

Over the last two seasons, Stoops has seen a dramatic drop in the performances of the Wildcats. After another 7-6 season in 2023, they fell to a 4-8 record in the 2024 campaign. This included only one win against a Southeastern Conference team, a 20-17 win over the then-No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. It came early in the season and Kentucky only won once (a win over FCS program Murray State) in its remaining seven matchups.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stoops has been the coach of the Wildcats since the 2013 season and is the SEC's longest-serving active coach. However, if Kentucky cannot get the right results under him, the number of years that he has been in charge of the team would likely not mean anything.

The 2025 season is an important one for Stoops' future with the team. He will need to have a successful campaign, with a bowl game likely being the minimum requirement, if he wants to remain in his role in the coming seasons.

Ad

Mark Stoops says there's "much to do" with his team

Unlike several college football programs that have canceled their spring game, the Kentucky Wildcats are going to have theirs.

Mark Stoops spoke to the media about the current state of his team.

"There’s so much to do, but that’s good," Stoops said on Thursday, via Athlon Sports. "That gives us a bunch of juice, a bunch of energy that there’s so much to do."

Stoops recognized that the Kentucky Wildcats have a lot of work ahead. However, instead of worrying about this challenge, he is thriving at the opportunity. Stoops is an experienced coach who has proven himself able to do these kinds of rebuilds but his job is dependent on the team's success.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी