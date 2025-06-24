Paul Finebaum doubts if Julian Sayin is 'ready' to lead 'overrated' Ohio State to win national championship

The 2025 college football season kicks off Aug. 30 with Texas and Ohio State meeting at Ohio Stadium in a clash of projected top-three teams, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum isn't buying the Buckeyes as legitimate title contenders.

On Monday, on "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst called Ohio State “overrated,” citing concerns about the quarterback situation and the number of key departures from last year’s national championship team.

"I'm going to say it right now: I think the Buckeyes are overrated," Finebaum said, according to Athlon Sports. "I think you're overrated today, because I think Julian Sayin is a good quarterback, but I don't know if he's ready to take on what you have to do to win a national championship."

Finebaum predicted a Texas win in Columbus, where Arch Manning will make his first start for the Longhorns under the spotlight of FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff."

Julian Sayin (10) talks to wide receivers - Source: Imagn

Despite the Buckeyes being No. 4 in ESPN's Football Power Index and owning the third-best title odds, Finebaum questioned whether Alabama transfer Sayin is ready to lead a championship run.

Sayin is locked in a quarterback competition with Lincoln Kienholz as Ohio State breaks in new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The matchup marks the start of the Manning era in Austin and will serve as an early litmus test for a Texas team with playoff aspirations. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, enter the season adjusting to life without former starter Will Howard and several NFL-bound contributors from 2024.

Julian Sayin has impressed early at Ohio State

Julian Sayin has earned praise from former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban, speaking in May on 97.1 The Fan, pointed to Sayin’s increased size and strength and reaffirmed his high ceiling as a quarterback.

"Julian's a great young man, and I think he's getting bigger and stronger," Saban said. "He's got really good touch, really good accuracy and good judgment. He's a really good young player."

97.1 The Fan @971thefan LINK Nick Saban chats with @StephOtey on hitting the links with @ryandaytime and recruiting Julian Sayin

Sayin transferred from Alabama after Saban’s retirement and has drawn strong early reviews in Columbus.

