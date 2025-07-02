Paul Finebaum drops blunt prediction about Alabama's natty hopes as Kalen DeBoer looks to reinstate Nick Saban's glory

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has tipped Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama to fight for the SEC and the national championship. Finebaum made the statement in an appearance on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Tuesday

He said (5:48):

“I know exactly what happened last year in Kalen DeBoer’s first season. But this team is better. He has a better quarterback, Ty Simpson. You may not have heard of him. Jaylen Milroe was great, and he was also ice cold at times.

"Simpson, I think, is serviceable. He will lead this offense. The defense is the best Alabama has had since about seven or eight years ago. And I think Alabama has a legitimate shot at winning the SEC and the national championship.”

Finebaum has been positive about Kalen DeBoer’s prospects as Alabama coach. Commenting on Alabama’s recruiting on “McElroy & Cubelic In the Morning”, he said:

“Quite frankly, this is one of the great recruiting runs we’ve seen in some years. It almost feels like Nick Saban is running the ship again when it comes to recruiting because this is vintage Alabama recruiting.”

DeBoer has been very successful on the recruiting trail this cycle, with Alabama’s 2026 class standing at No. 8 in the country, per 247Sports. The class has commitments from two five-star prospects: cornerback Jorden Edmonds and EDGE Xavier Griffin.

Kalen DeBoer building on Nick Saban’s legacy

The Tide have received pledges from 16 recruits for the ongoing cycle, nine of them coming in June. The credit for this goes to Kalen DeBoer, according to Finebaum. However, it is still a result of the credible brand that Nick Saban built the program to become over 17 years as head coach. He said:

“Nick Saban may be gone, but Alabama is still one of the great standards of all time in college football, and I think a lot of people forgot that, especially younger people who only knew the Nick Saban era.”

DeBoer and his staff are not done yet, however, with another top target joining their wide receiver room on Tuesday. A three-star wideout from Orlando, Florida, Brian Williams Jr. announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday.

He snubbed top programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, Kentucky, and Florida, to join Alabama. Williams is the second receiver joining the Tide’s 2026 class after three-star Owen Cabell from Nashville, Tennessee.

Alabama will open DeBoer’s second campaign as head coach on Aug. 30 when it faces Florida State.

