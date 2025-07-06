Paul Finebaum gives his verdict on Dabo Swinney's Clemson ahead of season opener against LSU

As Clemson prepares to open the 2025 season against LSU on Aug. 30, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has shared his thoughts on Dabo Swinney’s team, and the verdict is both critical and cautiously optimistic.

On Saturday’s episode of his show, Finebaum recalled Clemson’s 2024 season opener against Georgia, where the Tigers lost 34-3.

"It's important to remember, Clemson was absolutely abysmal last year against Georgia in the opener," Finebaum said. "(But) I think they will be incredibly difficult to beat."

Clemson finished last season with a 10-4 record. The school lost games against Georgia, Louisville and South Carolina. However, it won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship against SMU, which gave Swinney's team an automatic spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, Clemson’s playoff run ended early with a 38-24 loss to Texas.

Clemson Spring Game - Source: Getty

LSU went 9-4 last season, facing a harder schedule in the Southeastern Conference. The school’s losses came against USC, Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.

Finebaum suggested LSU might have fared even better had the team played in the ACC instead.

"I think LSU could have probably made the playoffs in that league,” Finebaum said.

Given Finebaum's comments, the season opener will be an early test of his verdict on Clemson and whether the team has moved past last year's early struggles.

Dabo Swinney’s team’s chances at 2025 national championship

According to ESPN’s FPI, Clemson is ranked seventh nationally, behind Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Oregon. Per the FPI, Clemson has a 47.3% chance of making the playoff and a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship. The Tigers are projected to win about 9.7 games.

BetMGM gives Clemson playoff odds of -145, meaning the Tigers are seen as likely to make it. Their odds to win the national championship are +900, showing they’re in the mix but not a favorite.

One concern for Clemson is recruiting. The program’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked 26th in the country by 247Sports, its lowest ranking under coach Dabo Swinney since 2010.

Even so, the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the country for returning production, with over 80% of their core coming back. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive linemen Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller will return.

Defensive tackles Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart, defensive end T.J. Parker, linebacker Sammy Brown and cornerback Avieon Terrell are returning as well.

