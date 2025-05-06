Paul Finebaum hails Nick Saban following brilliant speech at Donald Trump presser: "Most important football coach of all time"

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has a request for Nick Saban, after he met US President Donald Trump in Tuscaloosa for the graduation ceremony on Thursday. There, the legendary college football coach gave a brilliant speech to inspire those graduating from Alabama.

Ad

Amid rumors that senior Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville, who was a head coach at Ole Miss and Auburn, might give up his Senate seat to run for governor, Finebaum thinks there is no one better suited than Saban to take his position.

“If what is about to happen, happens, and that means Tommy Tuberville announces he’s giving up his seat to run for governor, I don’t think there’s a better person to take that spot than Nick Saban,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “By doing so, he would literally represent college athletics in Washington. And I think something would finally happen."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's a reason Finebaum wants this to happen. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is considering passing an executive order that will look more closely at the NIL payments made to college athletes. There is a lot of gray area there, and Saban's help should be beneficial for college athletics as a whole.

“He’s the most important football coach of all time, and this is the most important moment in the history of college athletics," Finebaum added. "I think even though he would be one of 100 he could do a lot of great work, and I don’t think it would be that difficult for him to get the nomination, nor get elected.”

Ad

Paul Finebaum thinks Nick Saban will consider going for the Senate seat

There has never been a reason for Nick Saban to consider engaging himself in politics, as the 73-year-old was busy coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He retired from the position in January 2024 and has since received a lot of praise as a host on the College GameDay show.

Ad

Paul Finebaum mentioned that Saban was never interested in politics, but if Tommy Tuberville gives up his seat, Saban should consider.

“I think if enough people, and I’m starting with the President of the United States say, ‘We need you in Washington,’" Finebaum said. "I don’t know how he could turn that down… Washington, D.C. is about power, and Nick Saban would have more power than Tommy Tuberville.”

At the moment, Saban has shown no signs that he's interested in running for the Senate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More