Paul Finebaum issues big alert to SEC coach on hot seat after 2024 season debacle

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is under pressure entering his 13th season. After going 4-8 in 2024 and finishing 7-6 the two years prior, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum said another poor season could cost Stoops his job.

Speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, the longtime analyst said Stoops’ future could hinge on 2025, despite a $37.5 million buyout and more than a decade in Lexington.

"I think Stoops has done so much there that he's entitled to this opportunity, which he has," Finebaum said, according to Athlon Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He has a big buyout, which is similar to [former Kentucky men's basketball coach John] Calipari. There's optimism, but if the season falls flat, I think what happens next is a foregone conclusion."

Trending

Coach Mark Stoops - Source: Imagn

The Football Power Index projects five wins for Kentucky this season, citing a tough schedule. Before November, the Wildcats will host Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee, and play road games at South Carolina and Georgia.

SEC coach Mark Stoops enters a crucial 2025 season for Kentucky football

Mark Stoops is aiming to lead Kentucky back to relevance after a 4-8 season ended the Wildcats’ eight-year bowl streak. The path won't be easy, with what The News-Gazette called the “most strenuous SEC slate” on paper.

Kentucky will face all three 2024 College Football Playoff teams - Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee - along with five SEC programs that won at least nine games last season. Seven league opponents finished 2024 with winning records.

SEC coach Mark Stoops runs onto the field - Source: Imagn

“You have the motivational keys, and you have the football keys,” Stoops said, per On3. “Those are the things I try to keep in mind and build up throughout the week.”

The SEC’s decision to repeat the 2024 schedule means progress might not show up in the standings. Kentucky enters the season with 47 new players and opens Saturday with tempered expectations but a renewed approach.

Also Read: "He has to show proof of life" - Paul Finebaum heaps pressure on Mark Stoops after Kentucky's horrendous 4-8 finish last year

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More