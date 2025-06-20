Paul Finebaum issues big alert to SEC coach on hot seat after 2024 season debacle

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is under pressure entering his 13th season. After going 4-8 in 2024 and finishing 7-6 the two years prior, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum said another poor season could cost Stoops his job.
Speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, the longtime analyst said Stoops’ future could hinge on 2025, despite a $37.5 million buyout and more than a decade in Lexington.
"I think Stoops has done so much there that he's entitled to this opportunity, which he has," Finebaum said, according to Athlon Sports.
"He has a big buyout, which is similar to [former Kentucky men's basketball coach John] Calipari. There's optimism, but if the season falls flat, I think what happens next is a foregone conclusion."
The Football Power Index projects five wins for Kentucky this season, citing a tough schedule. Before November, the Wildcats will host Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee, and play road games at South Carolina and Georgia.
SEC coach Mark Stoops enters a crucial 2025 season for Kentucky football
Mark Stoops is aiming to lead Kentucky back to relevance after a 4-8 season ended the Wildcats’ eight-year bowl streak. The path won't be easy, with what The News-Gazette called the “most strenuous SEC slate” on paper.
Kentucky will face all three 2024 College Football Playoff teams - Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee - along with five SEC programs that won at least nine games last season. Seven league opponents finished 2024 with winning records.
“You have the motivational keys, and you have the football keys,” Stoops said, per On3. “Those are the things I try to keep in mind and build up throughout the week.”
The SEC’s decision to repeat the 2024 schedule means progress might not show up in the standings. Kentucky enters the season with 47 new players and opens Saturday with tempered expectations but a renewed approach.
