ESPN's Paul Finebaum has shared his prediction for how he thinks the Clemson Tigers will perform in the 2025 season. The team is in spring training camp with Dabo Swinney, who is in his 17th year as coach. On a recent episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the commentator said he believes they will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ad

AthlonSports' Jaron Spor transcribed the following quotes on Saturday.

"I happen to think Clemson is going back to the playoff this year," Finebaum said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, Swinney led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and placed second in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On Dec. 7, they clinched their spot in the College Football Playoff by defeating the SMU Mustangs 34-31 to win the ACC championship. Former Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik finished the game with 24 of 41 completed passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

On Dec. 21, the Tigers season ended when the team suffered a 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns 38-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Klubnik played well in the matchup with 26 of 43 completed passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Clemson struggled defensively to stop Texas's rushing offense. Former Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue had 14 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers also couldn't contain running back Quintrevion Wisner, who had 15 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

Swinney will have Klubnik return for his senior year to help the team clinch their spot in the tournament again.

Clemson Tigers adds two defensive players from the transfer portal for the 2025 season

The Tigers signed two defensive players who could help the team compete against opposing teams' rushing offenses. Last year, they were the worst team in the ACC in total yards allowed (5,238) and rushing yards allowed (2,249). One of the key players they signed from the transfer portal to help improve is Will Heldt.

Ad

The defensive end joined the team after two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. Heldt finished last season with 56 total tackles (37 solo) and five sacks in his sophomore year. One of his best performances was in Purdue's 49-0 blowout win over the Indiana State Sycamores on Aug. 31. Heldt had seven total tackles (six solo) and two sacks.

Clemson also acquired former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jeremiah Alexander from the transfer portal. He played four games last year and made four total tackles (one solo). Both players will try to impact the team's defense to better their chances of playing in the College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.