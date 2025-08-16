Paul Finebaum torches Georgia OC Mike Bobo as Bulldogs' dominance questioned amidst offensive struggles

The SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum did not hold back while sharing his opinion about the decline of the Georgia Bulldogs. Finebaum believes that Georgia was once a dominant force in college football, with consecutive titles, but is now facing serious struggles on offense.

Although the Kirby Smart-led team started strong in the 2023 season and made a playoff appearance in 2024, the team hasn't achieved great results. Finebaum attributes these issues to the team's offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo.

“We are not talking about your pedestrian, run-of-the-mill program,” Finebaum said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “We are talking about Georgia. When Mike Bobo went there, Georgia was the best team in college football. They were elite. People feared them. Does anybody fear Georgia right now?”

Since Mike Bobo's appointment to the team, fans and analysts have criticized the team's declining offensive performance. With Carson Beck leaving for the Miami Hurricanes, the team now has to rely on Gunner Stockton, a QB with less experience.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in Gunner Stockton. The better question is, do I have more faith in Gunner Stockton today than I did in Stetson Bennett four or five years ago? I probably do. So, it’s proven that Georgia, if it has an elite defense and enough complements on offense, can get there,” said Finebaum about Stockton.

The Georgia Bulldogs ranked number 5th on the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Paul Finebaum thinks Georgia's chances of making the CFP in 2025 are slim

Before SEC media day could begin, Finebaum told fans that the Bulldogs won't make it to the College Football Playoffs. Although they made it last year, they were eliminated early by Notre Dame.

“I believe they’ll be fighting to be in the Playoffs. And we all respect Kirby Smart, I think he’s the best coach in college football. But that doesn’t mean anything if you lose players like they have lost over the last couple of years,” Finebaum said ESPN's First Take.

“Three years ago, that draft in Vegas everyone remembers, it was one Georgia player after another. I’ve never seen anything quite like that. But they haven’t been quite able to fill those needs."

Paul Finebaum also noted that although Stetson Bennett won two national titles, he did so with a strong defense, which Georgia doesn't have this season.

