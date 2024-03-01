Payton Wilson 40 time: How fast is the former NC State LB?

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson attended the NFL Draft Combine and ran the 40-yard dash.

He played five years at North Carolina State and was a key player on defense. At the NFL draft combine, Wilson clocked in at a 4.43 40-yard dash, which was the fastest 40 time for a linebacker.

The NC State linebacker also impressed in other events, as he had a 34.5-inch vertical, with a 9'11" broad jump. He also did well in change-of-direction drills, saying that he wanted to prove his athletic ability.

"I'm just excited to get to continue to prove to everyone that I'm one of the most athletic linebackers to ever come through this combine, and I'm looking to impress a lot of people," Wilson said, via Deadspin

Wilson did just that and his draft projection could soar after this week.

Payton Wilson's draft projection

Payton Wilson is expected to be a Day 2 pick, but how well he performed at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine could boost his stock.

A knock on Wilson has been his health, as he suffered two ACL tears (one in high school, another at NC State) and shoulder surgery (in 2022). However, his medical checks at the NFL Draft Combine came clean, and he's expected to be a second-round pick.

“I’m going into a whole different world where I’m going to play against literally the smartest players to ever play the game,” Wilson said Wednesday during his media availability session, via Yahoo.

“Whenever I get to an NFL team, I’m going to find the closest vet that I can to me, I’m going to model my routine after them. I’m going to get in the film room with them every single day.

"I don’t believe you can play fast until you know what’s going on. I personally believe once I know the defense like the back of my hand and my football IQ is where it needs to be, I can be one of the best.”

Last season, Wilson recorded 138 tackles, six sacks, six pass defenses, one forced fumble and three interceptions.

In his collegiate career, Payton Wilson has logged more than 2,400 snaps and won the Butkus Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award after his 2023 senior season.